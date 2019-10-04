Formal for a New Normal upcoming

TROY — Kiwanis Club of Troy is partnering with the Miami County Abuse Shelter for a benefit that will give children a green space with commercial grade playground equipment, as well as a study room furnished with desks, computers, printers, books, and school supplies at the new shelter location, set to open in June 2020.

“Formal for a New Normal” is being held at the St. Patrick’s Parish Banquet Hall, 444 W. Water Street, Troy, from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 2.

“The gala will feature, hors d’oeuvres, a wonderful dinner complete with all the trimmings, a DJ will provide music for dancing, and a cash bar that will include ‘festive and non-festive beverages,’” according to Carrie Kendall, past president of Troy Kiwanis and chairman of the gala committee.

She also said there will be a silent auction as well as a raffle, both offering a wide variety of gifts, that will be part of the fun being planned for the evening.

“The children at the shelter don’t have a place to go outside and play, so we wanted to come alongside these families and try to help keep things as “normal” as possible while they are going through a very rough time,” Kendall said. “Formal for a New Normal is a way our community can come together and support these kids.”

Kiwanis Club of Troy is part of Kiwanis International, whose mission is to empower communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. The vision is that “Kiwanis will be a positive influence in communities worldwide so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.”

Formal for a New Normal is an event that is in keeping with the Kiwanis mission to help kids, while giving the whole community a chance to show support for the mission of the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter.

“These children are in very unfortunate situations that they have no control over,” Kendall said. “We, Kiwanis Club of Troy, want to make sure we are helping them keep on task with school and their grades by giving them a study area. And every child needs a safe place where they can get outside for fresh air and have a safe place to play, and just be a kid.”

All proceeds from the event will go toward the estimated $40,000 playground project and study room. The Kiwanis Club of Troy will be putting $20,000 toward the project, and will continue to fundraise the rest through Formal for a New Normal and other events throughout the winter and spring.

Tickets are $60 per individual or $100 per couple. Tickets may be purchased through eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/Formal-for-a-New-Normal.

For more information, visit the Kiwanis Club of Troy, Ohio website or Facebook page.

If you would like to become a sponsor, or if you cannot make the event but would still like to donate, contact Kendall at (937) 307-4527 or carrie@kendallmarktingsolutions.com.