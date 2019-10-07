Military brief

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Ian A. Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Stewart is the son of Andrew B. and step-son of Mary K. Stewart of Troy, and brother of Alyssa F. Stewart of Goldsboro, N.C.

He is a 2019 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City.

