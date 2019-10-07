Run/Walk for the Mums sees 351 participants

TIPP CITY — The 41st annual Run for the Mums, a 5K road race took place Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Tipp City Park.

Three hundred and fifty-one participants of all ages walked/ran through the neighborhoods of Tipp City and finished back at the Tipp City Park. Awards and nourishment were available at the THS football field entrance after the race. This race is run the same weekend as the Mum Festival every year.

According to Tipp-Monroe Community Services Director Kathy Taylor, “Proceeds from this event will go towards future recreation programs provided by TMCS.”

Runners were divided into age groups and the first-place winners in each group received a handmade mug made by local potter, Sally Watson, and a garden mum. The second and third place winners each received a handmade mug.

The overall first-place male winner was Kevin Finle of Tipp City with a chip time of 16:23.5. The overall first-place female winner was Erin Foster of Troy with a chip time of 18:51.1. All other race times are available at speedyfeet.com. The first-place winners received a $100 gift card to Meijer, a certificate for a free pair of running shoes donated by Up and Running, a mum crown, a handmade pottery bowl, and a certificate donated by Sam and Ethel’s Restaurant for a free dinner for two.

The master of ceremonies was long-time race participant and past president of the TMCS Board of Trustees Phil Cox. After completing the race, Cox made his way to the football field where he thanked the sponsors, announced the door prize winners, and the race winners.

This year the Premier sponsors were Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Andersen, Tipp City Mum Festival and Abbott. Meijer provided the food and the runner bags. Abbott provided volunteers to help set up and tear down the event. Regal Beloit sponsored 58 runners in the race. The Gold sponsors were Up and Running Fitness Shoes and Apparel, Upper Valley Cardiology and Gibson Law Offices. The Silver sponsor was Peak Personal Pilates. Up and Running provided more than $400 worth of door prizes.

There were several other sponsors that donated towards this year’s race. Trophy Nut donated the trail mix, others donated money, and some provided discount coupons for the runner’s bags. These sponsors were: Broadway Hair, city of Tipp City, Cub Scouts — Pack 395 Tipp City, DJ’s Pizza, Dominos, Hotel Gallery — Sally Watson, Living Simply Soap, Monroe Township Trustees, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Race Volunteers, Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant, Scott Family McDonalds, Tipp City Police, Department, Topsy Turvy Toys, Tipp City Public Schools, Tippecanoe Gazette, Tipp Florist, Trophy Nut, Scratch Bakery, Unity Bank, and Classic Cleaners.

The theme of the race was, “I run this town one mile at a time.” This saying was printed on the navy-blue run t-shirts along with a shoe print including the race information. T-shirts were available with pre-registration and a limited amount were available for sale at the event. There are several 3x T-shirts still available for sale at the TMCS office.