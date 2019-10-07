Miami County Marriages

Graham Austin Fishell, 29, of 470 S. Pine St., Indianapolis, Ind., to Molly Ann Swigart, 26, of the same address.

Marguerite Ann Witt, 71, of 1141 Waterside Circle, Tipp City, to Roy Eugene Fuson, 77, of 1249 Waterside Circle, Tipp City.

Steven Barm Terry, 41, of 603 Second Street, Piqua, to Catherine Kay Cooper, 37, of the same address.

Kelly Rose McElroy, 30, of 407 Chestnut Street, Laura, to Daniel Arthur Barker, 33, of the same address.

Brian Lee Overholser, 35, of 117 E. First Street, Fletcher, to Jennifer Lee Isreal, 29, 1906 Hussey Road, Xenia.

Kaysee Meeker Morgan, 25, 303 South Ridge Avenue, Troy, to Thomas Lee Bradley, Jr., 31, of the same address.

Randall Sean Sharp, 27, of 635 Short Hills Lane, Melbourne, Fla., to Hosanna Belicia Loreaux, 24, of the same address.

Braydee RaeAnn Sloan, 28, of 34 N. Crawford Street, Troy, to Thomas Jay Sirch, 47, of the same address.

Alyssa Ann Jones, 20, of 706 S. Wayne Street, Piqua, to Derek Alan Jennings, 20, of the same address.

Lisa May Petrus, 36, of 7080 S. Kessler Frederick, West Milton, to Daniel Henry Davis, 49, of the same address.

Branden Casey Garman, 24, of 132 N. Pearl Street, Covington, to Chelsea Nicole Green, 23, of 202 Chris Drive, Englewood.

Heather Ann Ring, 52, of 1141 Parkview Drive, Troy, to Jeffrey Coleman 52, of 1520 Bauer Avenue, Dayton.

Ashley Nicole Ruff, 25, of 901 Brookmere Avenue, Tipp City, to Justin William Roberts, 26, of 914 Cunningham Court, Tipp City.

Montana Kay Hahn, 24, of 1466 Knoop Road, Troy, to David Ryan Cushard, 36, of 1106 Solid Rock Boulevard, Washington Court House.

Charlotte Jean Cox, 69, of 1465 Wayne Street, Troy, to Jimmy Wayne Wilson, 70, of 10630 Centerfield Road, Leesburg.

Ashley Nicole James, 30, of 109 W. High Street, Pleasant Hill, to Jason Lee Deaton, 35, of the same address.

Jason Cameron Hill, 22, of 609 Cherry Street, Piqua, to Hannah Marie-Belt Honeycutt, 23, of the same address.

Taylor Michelle Kunkleman, 25, of 660 N. Johnson Road, Pleasant Hill, to Jacob Alan Munn, 25, of the same address.

Jonathan Alan Wessel, 35, of 205 Janet Drive, Piqua, to Jessica Crystal Paylor, 33, of the same address.

Carla Christine Farrell, 40, of 3133 Ash Meadow Lane, Franklin, to Daniel Leon Sturgill, 41, of 9555 N. Casstown Sidney, Piqua.

Mirza Pulatovich Geydarov, 26, of 2783 Blueflag Street, Tipp City, to Dilber Aslan, 21, of the same address.

Jenna Elizabeth Roberts, 24, of 1255 Sequioa Court, Tipp City, to Zachary Scott Danner, 24, of the same address.