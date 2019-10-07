Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast set

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

TROY — The 37th annual Mayors Community Prayer Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy.

In addition to breakfast, the event includes a guest speaker and uplifting music, according to Sue Knight, clerk of council for Troy City Council.

Knight said the event, organized by a small group of people, is for the community to come together. This also will be Michael Beamish’s final one as the city’s mayor.

“It is citizens coming together to pray for needs of the community, share fellowship, enjoy a great speaker, and have a fantastic breakfast,” Knight said.

This year’s guest speaker is Eric Lunde, president of the Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital, who will speak on his faith journey.

Lunde, MBA, MEd, joined Kettering Health Network in 2016 as the executive director of the Brain and Spine service line. He has collaborated with physician leaders to expand KHN’s neurosurgery and neurological programs. His partnership with physicians included designing an innovative experience for brain and spine patients by unifying services, redesigning processes, and growing an expert team.

Lunde said he is not only dedicated to advancing health care, but also passionate about his family. He and his wife Kim have four daughters, Makenna, Ella, Emsley, and Lily.

Tickets for the breakfast are $5. Tickets are available at the Presbyterian Church office or the mayor’s office in City Hall. According to Sue Knight, clerk of council for Troy City Council, tickets must be purchased by the end of the week for food planning purposes.