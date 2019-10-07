Riverside employees honored for work

MIAMI COUNTY — Two employees from the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, were recently recognized at a conference for professionals in their field. Riverside’s Behavior Support Specialists Megan Barhorst and Brenda Miller recently attended the NADD Ohio conference in Columbus. The pair received an award for their work in supporting people with co-occurring intellectual/developmental disabilities and mental illness.

The National Association for the Dually Diagnosed (NADD) is a national not-for-profit association established for professionals, care providers, and families to promote understanding of and services for individuals who have developmental disabilities and mental health needs.

“We have often been complimented by external agencies on how well our behavior support employees guide our organization and families through tough challenges,” said Riverside Superintendent Brian Green. “We are fortunate to have highly skilled professionals like Brenda and Megan serving individuals with complex needs.”

During the award presentation, it was noted that Barhorst and Miller also serve as part of the leadership team in the Southwest Ohio Region and Region 2 Behavior Support Workshops, lending their expertise to other behavior support specialists across county lines.

Provided photo Riverside's Behavior Support Specialists Megan Barhorst and Brenda Miller recently received an award for their work in supporting people with co-occurring intellectual/developmental disabilities and mental illness