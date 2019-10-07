Alzheimer’s Confident Caregiver series being offered in Troy

TROY– The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be offering a series of three educational programs for Alzheimer’s caregivers, designed to provide caregivers with a broad overview of topics.

For three Wednesdays, starting Oct.9, the Alzheimer’s Association will be presenting classes starting at 6 p.m. Each session will be held at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St. All sessions are free, and individuals can sign up for one or any combination of classes. The classes are as follows:

• Oct. 9: “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia” provides information about causes, risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment. This session is from 6-7 p.m.

• Oct. 16: “Communication and Behaviors” teaches people how to understand communication barriers and how to identify common behavior triggers for someone with dementia. This session is from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 23: “Legal and Financial Planning” teaches participants what legal and financial issues to consider and how to put a plan in place. This session is from 6-7 p.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that cannot be prevented, cured or slowed.

More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. In the Miami Valley, 90,000 family and friends are caregivers for 30,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease. If you need immediate help, call the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900. To RSVP for the classes, visit alz.org/Dayton or call the Helpline number.