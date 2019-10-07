Troy Chamber Executive Director graduates from leadership program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, graduated from its premier business leadership program. The inaugural Business Leads Fellowship Program trained and equipped leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“I was honored to represent Troy in this program. I look forward to working with local businesses and industry to put the knowledge I obtained into real business first workforce solutions,” said Roetter.

“As clearly displayed throughout this program, state and local leaders know better than anyone the critical link between education and economic development,” said Cheryl Oldham, senior vice president of the Center for Education and Workforce. “Not only did the Fellows gain a network of peers and experts in the field, the program is designed to help these leaders find opportunities to develop initiatives that will continue to advance the growth of their local economy and put education policy into practice.”

Following a competitive application and selection process, Roetter was selected along with 32 other state and local chamber executives to participate in the second cohort. The four-month program covered the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

Roetter https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_headshot-2019-web-only.jpg Roetter