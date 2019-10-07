Fire causes heavy damage

PIQUA — A Monday morning house fire damaged a Snodgrass Road home.

Firefighters from Piqua and Fletcher were dispatched on a reported house fire at 215 Snodgrass Road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Captain Kris Black of the Piqua Fire Department said that the homeowner had left for a short time and returned to find his home on fire.

Black said that the first Piqua engine to arrive on the scene saw smoke coming from the roof area and immediately began an attack on the blaze. Fletcher Fire Department, who was also dispatched on the call, arrived a short time later and set up a tanker relay.

A tanker was requested from the Lockington Fire Department and, with the additional water supply, the fire was soon knocked down.

Black said that the fire was confined mainly to the attic area. The home did sustain considerable smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

No cause has yet been determined for the fire but investigators are looking into the matter.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

