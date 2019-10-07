Area briefs

ODOT seeks input

TROY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be seeking public comment on proposed improvements to State Route 41 from Ridge Avenue to Market Street.

The project is intended to improve safety, operations, and access to major roadways and facilities. It will also address deteriorated storm sewer, sanity sewer, water mains, and traffic signal infrastructure. Details of the project area are available at http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D07/PlanningandEngineering/Pages/Environmental.aspx.

To give feedback on the proposed project, contact environmental Coordinator Tricia Bishop at (937) 497-6721 or at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

ODOT will accept comments from the public through Nov. 8.

Prostrate screenings offered

TROY — Free PSA prostate cancer screenings will be offered at the UVMC Cancer Care Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on Nov. 11.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. A PSA blood test is a very effective tool to screen for it and takes only a few minutes,” said Sarah Jones, manager of the UVMC Cancer Care Center.

An appointment is required for the free screening and requires participants to have blood drawn one week in advance. The screening will include an appointment with a urology provider to review personal cancer risk.

Registration deadline is Nov. 4. To schedule an appointment, call the cancer care center at (937) 440-4827.

For questions, call the cancer center at (937) 440-4820.

Arts show upcoming

TROY — The Country Workshop Artists of Troy will hold their 30th biennial Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Sale on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Staunton Grange, 1530 N. Market St., Troy.

Juried arts and crafts will be on display from more than 50 local and regional artists in the indoor venue. For more information, contact countryworkshopartists@gmail.com.

The Country Workshop Artists began in 1959, organized by a group of women who wanted to share their common interest in the arts.

Cupcake decorating class set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a cupcake decorating class for adults ages 18 and older from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17.

The class will be taught by Justin Livingston, owner of Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler. Each participant will learn to color icing, fill the piping bags and experiment with several tips. Cupcakes and buttercream icing will be supplied by Scratch Bakery. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School. The cost is $20 for residents and $23 for non-residents. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Safe sitters class planned at YWCA

PIQUA — YWCA trained Safe Sitter Instructors will instruct a Safe Home Class for students in grades 4-6 p.m. from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The goal of the program is to help students learn to practice safe habits, how to handle common household emergencies and how to address illness or injury. This class is a spin-off of our Safe Sitter babysitting program and is geared for youth that are home for a period of time by themselves after school or at other times.

Class size is limited so register early. Class fee is $15 and membership is not required. For more information or to sign up, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.