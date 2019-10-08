Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STORY HOUR: Story Hour will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Miss Candice has harvest fun planned for your preschoolers. Story Hour is offered to children age 3 to those who have not started kindergarten. Stories, games, puzzles, songs and activities to get your child ready for kindergarten fill each week. Registration is required. Come in or call 448-2612 to sign up.

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• LIBRARY HOURS: Bradford Public Library would like to remind patrons that they will be closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and will be closed on Friday and Saturday for the Pumpkin Show. For more information, call the library at 448-2612.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, families and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A carry-in lunch will be offered. Call 778-5247 for more information.

Wednesday

• PUBLIC MEETING: Neighbors for Duke Park, a citizens group that is working to garner support for the 1.2 mill, 10-year recreational levy, has announced a public meeting to allow residents to learn more about the effort. The event will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. For more information, call Lutz at 524-6633 or Severt at 238-9822.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for wacky fun with crafts and activities after school. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required. Additional sessions scheduled for Oct. 23 and Nov. 6. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library is pleased to promote the “Keep Moving” Exercise Class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday. Vicki has an extensive background in exercise therapy. The class will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at JR Clarke. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Upper Valley Career Center Superintendent Nancy Luce will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly Committee and Board Meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• EXPLORERS: Sign-up your 12-17-year-old home schooled student for an afternoon of discovery at Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge. The fee for these programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members (cash or check). Payment is due at time of registration. Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for October is “Hidden Habitats.” As the onset of fall causes the cooling of temperatures, the shortening of daylight, and the changing of the leaves it is important to notice the animal activity still taking place as most prepare for the colder weather ahead. Join others as they explore some of the various habitats our River’s Edge property has to offer in search of animals both large and small. Participants will discuss macrohabitats and microhabitats and discover how the creatures within them interact and how they are preparing for the upcoming winter.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and bingo at 12:30 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• BLOOD DRIVE: West Milton Lions Club community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton.

• SANDWICHES: Loose meat sandwiches, chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $4 and begin at 4 p.m.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish and Game will offer chili at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft; such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you! All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. You can talk and share to your heart’s content. Everyone is welcome. This special evening will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26 and every Thursday, thereafter. The library will be closed on holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required. Additional sessions are scheduled for Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 3 p.m. for an inclusive and interactive storytime to be enjoyed by all children but especially those that may get the “wiggles” or have trouble focusing through a traditional storytime. This program is appropriate for children ages 3-6 and may include stories, songs, finger plays, and movement. No registration is required. An additional session is scheduled for Oct. 24. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting, carry-in and bingo.

• STEAM: STEAM for Homeschoolers will meet on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This workshop is suitable for students in grades 1-8. Please call Stacie for more information on these hands on learning opportunities. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E Main St., Bradford. For more info, call the library at 937-448-2612.

• CREATE RESUME: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley will present Creating a Resume at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. Come get tips on what information to include and what to leave out. Registration is required for this class at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches along with pickles and chips will be available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Come to eat at 6 p.m. and stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• COOKIE JAR: The St. James Cookie Jar will be open from 4-5 p.m. at 200 W. High St. Piqua. Come for an hour of cookies and trivia. Free.

• BEGINNING GARMENTS: A Beginning Garments sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Pre-register at the library or by calling 773-6753, Ext. 235.

• RUMMAGE SALE: The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Stop in for lots of holiday decorations, kitchen and household items, toys, games, books, electronics, clothes all sizes, shelving units, specialty items and lots of miscellaneous. Use the Canal Street entrance and the sale is in the church basement. Handicapped accessible. All proceeds go to Relay for Life.

• SPORTS COLLECTIBLES: A sports collectibles show will be offered through Sunday at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be approximately 50 tables with dealers displaying sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books, and other items relating to the NFL, MLB, Ohio State, and more. Admission is free.

• SEWING CLASS: A Beginning Garments Sewing class will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn to make a variety of garments. General knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required. Must bring in own sewing machine. Limit 10, adults. Must pre-register by calling 773-6753.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: A grilled pork chop dinner will be offered for $8 at the the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Test you skills and play trivia at 7 p.,m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m., followed by a lunch and learn on fall prevention.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish and Game will offer smoked pork chops at 6 p.m.

Friday

• PARADE: The Bradford Pumplin Show will have a parade at 4 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Richard Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Zoe Pack and community outreach programs.

• TEA PARTY: A tea party luncheon and burlap wreath making will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Koinos Christian Fellowship, 722 Grant St., Troy. Individual seats are $25 at the door. Proceeds will benefit Oasis House, which offers support to women victims of sexual exploitation. A limited number of gift items will be available for purchase, made by the women who receive assistance through Oasis House. For more information, call Jozan at (937) 657-8779.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TASTE OF ST. JOHN’S: The public is invited to St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, from noon until 2 p.m. for its inaugural Taste of St. John’s. Church members and friends are preparing more than 40 recipes from the church cookbook, “Come to the Table,” and samples of all will be available for tasting. A $10 donation will entitle guests to taste anything and everything and to depart with their own copy of “Come to the Table.” A lunch bag raffle with prizes will also be available. Event tickets can be purchased or reserved in the church office at 335-2028, and will be available at the door. All proceeds will go to furnishing the children’s area of the new St. John’s Community Center.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Olive Garden at 4:30 p.m. and have Euchre at 6:30 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive will be Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

• SPEAKER: Greg Coleridge, national outreach director for the non-partisan, grassroots coalition Move to Amend, will be the featured speaker at “Stand Up for Democracy,” from 1-3 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Hosted by We The People Miami County and Move to Amend, the free program includes a screening of the 30-minute documentary “Legalize Democracy.” For questions, contact wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Troy Fish and Game will offer chicken and noodles at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• CONCERT: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a chamber concert, The Eclectic Three at 2 p.m. at the center. Learn more at TroyHayner.org.

• CROP WALK: The Milton-Union Council of Churches is sponsoring the annual Nancy Schlafman Memorial Crop Walk. It will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, at 201 S. Main Street in West Milton at the Hoffman United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 1:45 p.m. The approximately three-mile walk will start at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate in this cause to help end hunger as 25 percent of funds received will be used to purchase food and given to families in need at Christmas time who live in Union Township. Online donations may be made by going to crophungerwalk.org/westmilton. For more information, call Les Trittschuh at (937) 478-8093.

• BREAKFAST: The public is welcome to a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• FALL FESTIVAL: The Troy Church of the Nazarene, intersection of Barnhart and State Route 55, invites the community to its annual fall family festival, a free event set for 4-7 p.m. The festival will feature inflatables for children, a juggler, a photo booth, cornhole, pumpkin crafts, a pie-baking contest, s’mores, music and more and is available to all ages. For more information about the festival or the church’s ministries, call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

• PRAYER WALK: A prayer walk will begin at 2 p.m. in the Prayer Garden at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, and proceed downtown. All are welcome. The Prayer Garden is located on the north side of the church.

• HOG ROAST: The Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, will offer a hog roast following its 10:30 a.m. worship services. The event will include live music, pulled pork and family activities. Participants are asked to bring side dishes and desserts to share. For more information, call the church at 667-6586.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish and Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• TRUNK OR TREAT: Seeds of Hope, a nonprofit organization, will offer a trunk or treat event from 4-6 p.m. at Sherwood or Troy, in front of the old Movies 5 location. The event will include a DJ, popcorn, cookies and apple cider, all free. Dress up in your favorite superhero costume and bring a bag for your treats.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Milton-Union Public Library will be showing a PG-rated movie at 2 p.m. Enjoy with popcorn and drinks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Euchre will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by Mahjong at 1 p.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS SIGN UP: Today is the last day to register for an essential oils class at the Bradford Public Library being held on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be making Elderberry syrup and an Immunity Roller just in time for the cold and flu season! Cost of workshop is $20. Please come in to sign up, class is limited to 12 participants and registration is required by Oct. 14. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E Main St., Bradford. For more info, call the library at 448-2612.

• TRAVEL WITH STORIES: Bring your imaginations and explore with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Travel the World with Stories, a family story time. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at these fun-filled family, multi-age storytimes. For all ages. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 12, or at tmcpl.org.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The table is full of toppings for a baked potato or salad, one for $3.50 or both for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood and support October Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Covington Eagles community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give blood and support October Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the Bradford High School community blood driv from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Oct. 15

• COFFEE & CONVERSATION: RT Industries will offer an opportunity from 9:30-10:30 a.m. for the community to enjoy a hot beverage, dessert and conversation with those who work or receive services at RT Industries, 110 Foss Way, Troy.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for Tinker Tuesdays at the library. We put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education by providing hands-on learning for kids in Kindergarten through sixth grade! An afternoon snack provided. No registration is required. An additional session is scheduled for Nov. 12. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HAUNTED TRAVELS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will present Haunted Travels from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Paranormal investigator Anna Baumeister + P.O.P.S. (Piqua Ohio Paranormal Society) will share experiences visiting haunted sites.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• HAUNTED TRAVELS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “Haunted Travels,” presented by Anna Baumeister of the Piqua Ohio Paranormal Society (P.O.P.S.). The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation, and will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St. Piqua. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting, starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m.

