Tipp receives Auditor of State award

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Honored for fiscal integrity by the state auditor’s office, the city’s financial department has been presented with the Auditor of State award with distinction for 2019.

“This puts the city of Tipp City in a very elite group,” auditor’s office representative Joe Graden told city council members, while presenting the award during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

“The auditor of state’s office audits nearly 5,900 entities, and only 4 percent are even eligible for this award,” Graden said.

The Auditor of State’s Award with distinction is awarded to local governments or school districts that meet or exceed a list of more than 15 different requirements.

“This award represents the hard work of all the city employees here, and specifically the financial department,” Graden said. “I also specifically want to recognize city manager Timothy Eggleston for his outstanding leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to fiscal integrity.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, city officials designated the week of Oct. 6-12 as both Fire Prevention Week and Public Power Week. This year, the theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape- Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

“I urge all of the people of Tipp City to develop a home fire escape plan,” Mayor Joe Gibson said. “Residents should also teach children to escape on their own, in case an adult cannot help them. Those who have planned and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared, and will therefore be more likely to survive a fire.”

In recognizing Public Power Week, the city joins over 2,000 other local governments in honoring electric power cooperatives. “Tipp City has its own electric power cooperative,” city manager Tim Eggleston said. “We don’t have a big power plant on the river anymore, but we do have an opportunity to present power to our local citizens in a very cost effective way. It also allows us to attract businesses and jobs to come to Tipp City.”

In other business, council members also approved an ordinance that will allow for taller buildings in light industrial and general industrial zoning districts. The old maximum building height was 70 feet; the new ordinance increases the limit to 85 feet.

Council members went on to approve an ordinance amending and simplifying the city’s regulations on landscaping and buffering requirements. “The planning board has given this a positive recommendation,” Eggleston said. “There have been numerous complaints about how excessive the plantings were for various projects.”

Council members also approved a resolution of necessity for improvements to the street and waterline on Wunderwood Drive, heard the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for outdoor RV and vehicle storage on properties zoned industrial, and removed an ordinance that would have approved the final plan for the Fieldstone Place subdivision from the agenda. “The applicant has not met certain requirements,” Gibson said. “It is not appropriate for consideration at this level at this meeting.”

“This has been a two- or three-year project,” Eggleston said of Wunderwood Drive, which is transitioning from a private street to a public one. “Council agreed that they would install the water line, and residents agreed that of the 18 feet wide roadway they would cover the first 12 feet, or two thirds of the cost.”

“We’ll be bidding out the project here shortly,” he said, “then we will get back with residents and let them know the exact cost.”

Council members also approved a resolution that will allow the city manager to apply for special funding from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) that could be used to resurface Main Street sometime in 2021.

“We’re hoping that we will get $208,000,” Eggleston said. “We want to go from Tippecanoe down to Hyatt Street and resurface the road.”

Council members also made several announcements, reminding residents about Harvest Fest on Oct. 19 and the upcoming Halloween costume parade on Oct. 21. Leaf pick-up starts on Oct. 14; council members also announced an upcoming capital improvement workshop that will be held on Oct. 14, and an operating budget workshop on Oct. 28. Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.