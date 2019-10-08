Miami County Commissioners award cabling project

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners awarded the county’s cabling upgrade project to Garber Electrical Contractors, Inc. during their meeting on Tuesday.

The county is seeking to replace networking equipment and cabling in county departments in order to upgrade that equipment to modern standards and replace any worn out equipment. The commissioners opened bids for the cabling upgrade project last week, and Garber Electrical Contractors, Inc. of Englewood was the lowest bidder with a base bid of $370,465. The commissioners accepted that base bid on Tuesday, as recommended by Advocate Consulting Group, the project consultant, and IT Director Matt Watkins, and they further accepted the per data drop cost of $325, with the additional data drops — which are connection points in a network — if necessary to be approved via change orders. This project is also happening alongside the county’s telephone upgrade project.

Earlier during their meeting, the commissioners also authorized the county engineer to apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) for the replacement project of the Troy-Urbana Road Bridge No. 4.71 in Lost Creek Township.

The commissioners then authorized and signed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services subgrant agreement on behalf of Miami County Juvenile Court, which allows Juvenile Court to administer programs under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act.

Following that, the commissioners authorized a memorandum of agreement for jail services with Ross County and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for the purpose of providing and receiving jail services from Miami County. Miami County will provide Ross County up to five female and 10 male jail bed spaces at a rate of $55 per day per bed.

Later, the commissioners signed a renewal contract for janitorial services for Miami County Job and Family Services. The contract is with Integrity Service Group of West Milton at a cost of $13,200 for the period between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

The commissioners then authorized and signed a renewal contract with Vocalink Language Services for Miami County Job and Family Services for the provision of face-to-face and telephone interpreting services, as well as written document translation services, for limited English proficient customers. The cost is not to exceed $5,000 for the period between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

The commissioners then authorized and signed a memorandum of understanding, a Premier Health Confidentiality Agreement, and a Premier Health Business Associate Agreement with the Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC). These agreements will be for Miami County Job and Family Services to provide one full-time, on-site caseworker at UVMC to facilitate Medicaid applications and enrollment processes. The total cost to provide these services is $62,223, of which UVMC and Premier Health Partners will reimburse Miami County Job and Family Services 50 percent of that cost and the other 50 percent will be federally reimbursed to Miami County Job and Family Services.

Commissioner Jack Evans was absent.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

