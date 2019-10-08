Oliver turning 100

Provided photo
Alene Oliver of West Milton is celebrating her 100th birthday on Oct. 19. She is a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church since 1981 and is active in the Senior Shepherds and still sings in the choir. She raised five children and attended barber college. She is a resident of McKinley Commons and enjoys playing cards with friends there.
