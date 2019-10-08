Posted on by

Fall grounds work a teaching tool

,

UVCC students lend helping hand

Landscaping students from the Upper Valley Career Center, Mercedez Hohanson, a senior from Piqua Christian School, left, and Brittany Kuesis from Jackson Center High School, assist Ross Snodgrass and Tom Lillicrap of Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in performing some fall grounds and landscaping work at the career center on Tuesday.

Landscaping students from the Upper Valley Career Center, Mercedez Hohanson, a senior from Piqua Christian School, left, and Brittany Kuesis from Jackson Center High School, assist Ross Snodgrass and Tom Lillicrap of Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in performing some fall grounds and landscaping work at the career center on Tuesday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Senior landscaping student at the Upper Valley Career Center, Josh Post of Anna, assists fellow students and Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in fall landscape work outside the school’s Cornerstone Cafe on Tuesday.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Landscaping students from the Upper Valley Career Center, Mercedez Hohanson, a senior from Piqua Christian School, left, and Brittany Kuesis from Jackson Center High School, assist Ross Snodgrass and Tom Lillicrap of Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in performing some fall grounds and landscaping work at the career center on Tuesday.

Senior landscaping student at the Upper Valley Career Center, Josh Post of Anna, assists fellow students and Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in fall landscape work outside the school’s Cornerstone Cafe on Tuesday.

Landscaping students from the Upper Valley Career Center, Mercedez Hohanson, a senior from Piqua Christian School, left, and Brittany Kuesis from Jackson Center High School, assist Ross Snodgrass and Tom Lillicrap of Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in performing some fall grounds and landscaping work at the career center on Tuesday.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_100819mju_uvcc_landscape1.jpgLandscaping students from the Upper Valley Career Center, Mercedez Hohanson, a senior from Piqua Christian School, left, and Brittany Kuesis from Jackson Center High School, assist Ross Snodgrass and Tom Lillicrap of Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in performing some fall grounds and landscaping work at the career center on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Senior landscaping student at the Upper Valley Career Center, Josh Post of Anna, assists fellow students and Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in fall landscape work outside the school’s Cornerstone Cafe on Tuesday.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_100819mju_uvcc_landscape2.jpgSenior landscaping student at the Upper Valley Career Center, Josh Post of Anna, assists fellow students and Lillicrap Timber & Mulch of Piqua in fall landscape work outside the school’s Cornerstone Cafe on Tuesday. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today
UVCC students lend helping hand