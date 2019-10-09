Moore, Addis earn crowns

BRADFORD — The annual Bradford Pumpkin Show kicked off on Tuesday night with its normal accoutrements – parade, bands and confetti. Tuesday evening was also the first of two royalty nights for this year’s festival. The prince and princess contest was held on the main stage following the parade and children ages 6-11 tried to win the judges over and earn a crown.

With 12 girls and three boys vying for the titles, the competition was tough and a winner was not easily chosen. In the princess competition, several girls were brought back to the stage for a tie-breaker. In the end, it was Harper Moore who was named as the Pumpkin Show Princess and Evan Addis was wearing the Pumpkin Show Prince crown.

This year’s theme was “Fall for Christmas.” Contestants were encouraged to dress as their favorite part of Christmas. There were several who dressed as Cindy Lou Who, Grinch, Christmas angel, reindeer and a Christmas tree.

Moore, a Bradford Elementary School student, dressed as a Christmas tree angel and sang I’m a Little Angel. She is the daughter of Brittany and Aaron Moore. She also won best costume in the girls division.

Addis, a Franklin-Monroe Elementary School student, dressed as an elf. He explained he wanted to be an elf because they have big ears and he has hearing loss. He is the son of Larry and Amy Addis. He also won best costume in the boys division

The first runners-up were Anna Rank, Bradford Elementary School student and daughter of Sydney and Jacob Rank, and Johnathan Stewart, Bradford Elementary School student and son of Steve and Denise Stewart. Second runners-up were Zoe Hudelson, Bradford Elementary School student and daughter of Ryan and Evie Hudelson, and Zachary Shimp, Versailles Elementary student and son of Josh and Dawn Shimp.

Brileigh Diehl, Bradford Elementary School student and daughter of Derrick and Katelyn Diehl, won best float in the parade. Stewart earned second place float and Amber Neitzelt, Franklin-Monroe Elementary student and daughter of Tyler and Julie Neitzelt, earned third place float.

Additional contestants were Olyvia Lear, Ava Hudelson, Makylia Kenworthy, Sophia Lacy, Bristol Wombold, Aaliyah Biddlestone and Dakohta Kenworthy.

Prince and Princess contest winners were (seated) Anna Rank, first runner-up; Harper Moore, princess and costume; Evan Addis, prince and costume; Johnathan Stewart, first runner-up and second place float; (back row) Brileigh Diehl, float winner; Zoe Hudelson, second runner-up; Zachary Shimp, second runner-up; and Amber Neitzelt, third place float. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_brad-prince-princess-w.jpg Prince and Princess contest winners were (seated) Anna Rank, first runner-up; Harper Moore, princess and costume; Evan Addis, prince and costume; Johnathan Stewart, first runner-up and second place float; (back row) Brileigh Diehl, float winner; Zoe Hudelson, second runner-up; Zachary Shimp, second runner-up; and Amber Neitzelt, third place float. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

