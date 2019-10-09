Area briefs

Road to close for event

TROY — On Friday, Oct. 11, the following road closings and other closings will take place to facilitate events related to the Pink Ribbon Girls 5K Run/Walk, downtown event and concert:

7 a.m. — The city owned portion of the North Cherry Street parking lot.

4 p.m. — Thet Public Square will be closed. The Public Square will be closed at Water Street, Walnut Street, Franklin Street and Cherry Street. These areas should be open by shortly after midnight.

5:30 p.m. — North Cherry Street, West Water Street from North Market Street to Adams Street and the side streets between that area of West Water Street and West Main Street will be closed for a 5K run/walk. These areas should be open at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of this event.

Larson to speak at YWCA

PIQUA — Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State Community College, is the featured speaker for the YWCA Connections on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The group will be meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center Cornerstone Café .

Dr. Larson will share her personal story and the steps she took to move her life forward.

“Change means reinvention. Each time a major shift happens in our lives: leaving a job or a relationship, moving, or losing a loved one, we have to choose who we want to become or risk never reaching our full potential,” Dr. Larson said. “My motto is TRY — take Time to Reinvent Yourself.”

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Oct. 10, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, but the October meeting will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center Cornerstone Café.

SNL event set

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Oct. 12 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center. Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 non-members. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Parade, costume contest upcoming

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will be having their annual Halloween parade and costume judging on Monday, Oct. 21.

All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street side. The parade will begin at 6 p/.m. The participants will follow the Tippecanoe High School band to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot for costume judging. The costume judging will be by age groups. After the judging, there will be games and an area to take photos.

Children of all ages are welcome to participate. In case of rain, the parade will be cancelled and the costume judging will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E. Main St., Tipp City.