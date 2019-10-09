Festival of Trees fundraiser

TROY — Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold its second annual Festival of Trees from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Smith’s Boathouse, 439 N. Elm St., Troy.

Proceeds will benefit Miami County children who receive books by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. There will be heavy appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets cost $25, which is the cost to support one child in the program for a year.

“Reading to a child every day is the best way to support early literacy. For $25, a child in the program will receive 12 books for one year to keep and read over and over,” said Nancy Hargrove, youth services manager at the library.

As part of the festivities, community members and businesses have decorated mini-trees to be auctioned off. There will be at least 25 trees available. Last year’s tree themes included the beach, lottery, winter wildlife, princesses and more. Many trees also included gift certificates and other fun add-ons.

“This is the perfect time for people to socialize with their friends while benefitting a great cause at the same time,” said library director Rachelle Miller. “The food will be great — like always — and the tree auction will be fun.”

Additionally, a representative from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library will be in attendance to give an update on the governor’s and first lady’s support and involvement in Imagination Library. The program currently has more than 3,250 Miami County children enrolled. Each child receives a book by mail every month from birth to the age of five. Children can be registered at www.imaginationlibrary.com. There is no cost.

“This is an outstanding literacy program,” Hargrove said. “We are proud to offer this program to all children in Miami County under the age of 5 and appreciate the community support we receive.”

Tickets are available now at the Troy Library, 419 W. Main St., during normal operating hours. Tickets are also available at the Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.