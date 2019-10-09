POPS to offer ghost tours

PIQUA — If you are interested in things that go “bump in the night,” join others for one of POPS Downtown Piqua Paranormal Tours.

This is a one-night event that will be held Oct. 19. Guided tours will begin at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Participants will start their ghostly tour at Piqua’s Downtown Winans Chocolates & Coffees and venture out into the night with members of the Piqua Ohio Paranormal Society. Several locations included on your tour have been previously investigated by POPS. Tour guides will lead you for a walk down Piqua’s Canal Street and into hidden areas of buildings known for their haunted history. Who knows? You may find travelers checking into the old National Hotel or workers still doing business at the old JCPenney building. The use of cameras and K2 meters are permitted on the tours.

Tours will be held come rain or shine and require walking several blocks and climbing stairs. Tour participants must be a minimum of 18 years old to participate.

Tickets for the tours are $20 per person and may be purchased from the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St, Piqua. There are only 20 ghost hunters permitted on each tour with a total of three tours for the evening. A portion of the tour proceeds will be used to support the ongoing mission of Mainstreet Piqua.

Call 773-9355 for more information.