Miami East announces homecoming court

The Miami East Homecoming Court for 2019 has been chosen, queen candidates include, l-r, Angeliquie LeMaster, Nichole Hood, Sylvia Mitchell, Meredith McDowell, Gabrielle Hawkins, and Paige Blauvelt. King candidates are, l-r, Hunter Gross, Tyler Fetters, Grahm Clawson, Aaron Lawrence, James Rowley, and Neil Pohl (not present for photo).. Miai East Homecoming game is on Friday with their homecoming dance being held on Saturday.

