Troy man charged with robbing pizzeria


Veach faces multiple charges in St. Marys

TROY — A Troy man has been arrested for breaking and entering at a pizzeria in St. Marys on Sept. 23.

St. Marys Police have arrested Cody Veach, 34, of Troy, in connection with the Sept. 23 breaking and entering at Guarnieri Pizzeria, 216 E. Spring St., St. Marys.

Veach is being held in the Auglaize County Jail on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a third-degree felony; and safe cracking, a fourth-degree felony.

