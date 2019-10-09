Posted on by

Battle of the Badges a success

Thrivent-sponsored event benefits those with development disabilities

Event organizer/sponsor Mark Reedy, left, greets one of the many players who took part in the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges at Mote Park in Piqua last Saturday.

Covington Fire Department and Piqua Fire Department players congratulate each other following a hard-fought game at Mote Park during Saturday’s Battle of the Badges.


Covington Volunteer Fire Department’s pitcher looks to strike out a Piqua firefighter


A Covington firefighter baserunner, front, heads to 1st base at Piqua looks to turn a double play


Tyler Beard looks for a strike as he pitchers for the Piqua firefighters


Covington fire department scores


Cleadous Hawk of the Piqua Fire Department looks to launch a long ball


A Piqua firefighter slides home as Covington’s catcher waits of the throw.


PIQUA — Thrivent Community’s 3rd annual Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament was played last Saturday at Lower Mote Park.

Mark Reedy and Spencer Peltier of the Piqua Thrivent Financial Services, along with their staff, organized the tournament with proceeds going to provide Personal Care Kits for developmental disabilities clients at Riverside of Miami County, and the Boards of Developmental Disabilities in Shelby, Darke, and Miami Counties.

Participating in this years Battle of the Badges tournament were teams from Covington Fire & Rescue, Piqua Fire Department, Sidney and Piqua Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

More than $2,400 dollars was raised which meant some 200 Personal Care Kits could be donated to those with developmental disabilities within the three counties.

