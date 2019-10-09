Covington tax payers to vote on renewal levy

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District will ask voters to approve a 1.25 percent income tax levy on Nov. 5.

“This levy is a straight renewal and creates no new taxes for our district residents,” Superintendent Gene Gooding said.

According to Gooding, the passage of this 5-year income tax renewal levy, which would commence on Jan. 1, 2021, is “crucial,” and will go toward current general expenses.

“Passage of the renewal levy would provide us with continued financial stability and would allow us to continue to provide our students with the high quality education that our community expects and supports,” he said.

Examples of the educational programming provided in part by funds from the levy include a balance of online and text-based curriculum, art and music programs, extracurricular activities, and technology programs, along with staff and facilities.

Gooding noted the district has and will remain fiscally responsible in terms of managing finances. He added that the district has recently refinanced the building project bonds, resulting in a half-mill reduction for district tax payers, and was able to build and operate a brand new K-8 building without asking tax payers for additional/new operating money.

“We are very grateful for the support of our community,” Gooding said. “They truly value education, and they have always provided us with the resources necessary to give our students a great educational experience.”

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

