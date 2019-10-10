Explosion rocks south side of Troy

TROY — An apparent explosion inside a plastics laminating machine shook homes and businesses in the Union Street area on Thursday afternoon but resulted in no injuries.

Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at the Troy Laminating/IVEX Corporation shortly after 1 p.m. When Miami County 911 dispatchers contacted the business, they were told there had been an explosion inside one of the machines and it was not known if anyone was injured.

When firefighters arrived, they reported light smoke inside the business and damage around one of the machines but, no injuries.

Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Krites said the explosion was confined to the area of the single machine. Krites said it was lucky that no one had been standing in front of the doors to the machine as they had been blown off.

Neighbors in the vicinity of IVEX reported their homes being shaken and feeling the blast. One witness said the nearby Troy train station, a solid block building, shook heavily from the force of the blast.

Firefighters stayed on the scene to access damage and ventilate the business.

Union Street was closed in the area of IVEX for about an hour as fire officials worked the incident.

Troy police and fire officials work at the scene of a reported explosion inside a machine at Troy Laminate/IVEX Corporation on Union Street on Thursday afternoon.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

