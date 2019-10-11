Wannemacher named honorary chair

TROY — The Neighbors of Duke Park Levy Committee have announced that John A. Wannemacher will serve as the committee’s honorary chairman.

“I am deeply honored to serve in this role,” Wannemacher said. “Having served as president of the Miami County Park Board for over 40 years, I know the importance of varying and different recreational opportunities and their impact on the quality of life for our citizens.”

Committee member Todd Severt added that Wannemacher shares a strong interest in recreational baseball having served as a coach for many years.

“It broke my heart to see the damage the flooding did to these fields on an annual basis,” Wannemacher said. “The plan proposed shows the proponents of the levy listened to the citizens by presenting improvements that solve the flooding issue, provide additional soccer fields and parking as well as a recreational miniature golf course and splash pad to entice visitors from Troy and the surrounding area to our fine park. It truly is recreation for generations.”

Wannemacher concluded that “the committee has put together this plan and level of amenities all for the cost of just over $30 per year for the average homeowner.”

Wannemacher practiced law with Dungan and Lefevre in Troy until his retirement in 2003. He is a member of Troy Rotary, St. Partick’s Catholic Church and served on the Miami County Board of Development Disabilities and Isaiah’s Place.

He resides in Troy with his wife Sally and enjoys spending time with this children, Andrew, Will and Kate, as well as his grandchildren.