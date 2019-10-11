College planning night upcoming

TIPP CITY — The landscape for navigating the college admission process is rapidly changing and getting more challenging. With that in mind, Tippecanoe High School administrators and counselors will offer College Planning Night.

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Center for Performing Arts at THS. Students and their parents are encouraged to attend and participate in sessions most applicable to respective situations.

Attendees can get help with completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). Maribeth Yoder, Enrollment Service advisor, Wright State University, will be available on hand to assist families. Students and parents will need Social Security numbers, tax returns, federal school codes for the colleges the student is applying to, and their FSA ID. Parents must complete the FSA ID two to three days before completing the FAFSA.

Representatives from Bowling Green State University and Miami University will present on various topics with the admissions process, such as completing the common application, knowing what admission representatives are looking for in students, and transferring Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus credits. Students in all grade levels and their parents are welcome to attend this session as it may help prepare for the future.

The associate director from the University of Dayton Office of Admissions and Financial Aid will talk to students and parents about the importance and expectations of a college visit. Learn what questions to ask, and the must do’s of a college visit to make well-informed decisions.

A representative from the Troy Foundation will review the scholarship search and application process. Parents and students can get a head start on what local scholarships are available and what the selection committees are seeking in applicants.

THS school counselor Christine Schmidt said, “We want to partner with families to share a wealth of knowledge on essential topics significant to the college admissions process. College Planning Night is a great opportunity to get questions answered and feel more confident. There is a lot to consider from program selection, admissions requirements, and costs. If parents and students walk away from this event learning one new thing about the process, I will consider it a success.”