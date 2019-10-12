Meet the Candidate panel named

TROY — Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria.

The Media Panel will include including Scott Hornberger (WTJN Radio), Terry Lafferty (WPTW Radio), and Steve Baker (WHIO-TV Northern Bureau). They will be accepting written questions from the audience and presenting them to the candidates and issues.

The forum will feature candidates and issues facing the voters in Troy in the November 5 General Election to include:

Troy City Council — 1st Ward including Zachary L. Allen and J. Russell Wheeler

Troy City Council — 2nd Ward including Cynthia F. Shafer and John Terwilliger.

Representatives will also be on hand to explain the City of Troy Park Levy, Troy City Schools Operating Levy, and Upper Valley Career Center Operating Levy.

Representatives from the Miami County Board of Elections will be present to explain the new paper ballot.

The event will be aired live on WPTW FM 98.1 and on WTJN 107.1 FM. It will also be videotaped for playback Troy Community Television On Demand.

The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 60 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

This is the 29th year that Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

For more information about Leadership Troy, go to http://www.troyohiochamber.com/leadership-troy.