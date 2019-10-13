Lewis keynote speaker for WOE event

PIQUA — Jenny M. Lewis, president and CEO of Miami Valley Hospital Foundation and Good Samaritan Foundation, is the keynote speaker for the YWCA Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon on Thursday, October 17.

The celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua.

Lewis has been part of the MVH team for 32 years and joined the Good Samaritan team in 2017. She serves on the board for Pink Ribbon Girls, was named one of Dayton’s Top 40 under 40, named one of Dayton’s Women in Business Networking Top 25 Women to Watch and was named Outstanding Fundraising Professional by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

As 2011 Mrs. Ohio International, Lewis shared her platform — Listening with your Heart — Building Awareness about the Deaf Community. She grew up in a home with two deaf parents and has been the ears and voice for her parents since she was able to talk.

“I feel that I am the person I am today because those around me encouraged me, pushed me and believed in me,” she said. One of her favorite sayings is “To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.”

Tickets are $50/person and can be obtained by contacting Leesa Baker at the Piqua YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., or by calling 773-6626.