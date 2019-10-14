Harvest Days comes to downtown Piqua

PIQUA — A new event, Harvest Days, along with the downtown Piqua fall open house will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 in downtown Piqua. The one-day event brings together all the things we love about fall along with local food favorites, live music and lots of new activities. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will result in the 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street being closed until after 6 p.m.

A highlight of the event is sure to be the variety of local food vendors. St. Paul’s Church will have their chicken and noodles and apple dumplings available both downtown and at the church at 500 N. Downing St. There will also be sugar waffles along with the Masonic Lodge’s pulled pork and pulled pork nachos. The proceeds from the sale of the sugar waffles will benefit Operation Venture and Caregiver Support and Fort Rowdy Gathering.

Harvest Days activities include a Diagon Valley Book Give-away and pumpkin decorating zone. Diagon Valley promotes literacy and any adult or child who visits the booth will be given a book of their choice. The book give-away is partially sponsored by Awesome Piqua. The group will also have an area dedicated to pumpkin decorating. There will be antique tractors displayed in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street and any area resident who would like to display their tractor during the event is welcome.

Harvest Days will also feature a pumpkin patch where visitors to the downtown will get a pumpkin if they bring a non-perishable food item for the Bethany Center or show a receipt for a $5 purchase at any downtown store dated Oct. 19. The pumpkin patch will be located on East Ash Street and will feature a variety of pumpkins and gourds. Pumpkins will be available as long as supplies last. In addition to the patch, there will also be pumpkin bowling available. The unpredictability of a pumpkin makes for a hilarious bowling experience. There will be large games including connect four, jenga, dominoes and the large spun chairs. Corn hole will also be available so be sure to bring a partner for a pick-up game. For the pint-sized visitors to Harvest days there will be kiddie sized corn pits with toys for the little ones to enjoy. Retail businesses throughout the downtown will be hosting an open house featuring their fall/early winter merchandise.

There will be two live performances during the day. From noon to 2 p.m., the Dianne Coble Ensemble will be performing Motown music. The ensemble delighted the audience during their performances for the Friends of the Library earlier this year and they are excited to return to Piqua for this two-hour performance. From 3-5 p.m., the Drab Irish Band will perform their distinctive music selections. The live entertainment stage will be at the north end of Main Street close to Readmore’s Hallmark.

Harvest Days will also feature two events that have never previously been held in downtown Piqua; a costumed pet parade and pumpkin decorating contest. Contestants for the pet parade will gather in Canal Place (behind Susie’s Big Dipper) starting at 2:30 p.m. The details on the contest can be found in the Harvest Days link on the Mainstreet Piqua website at www.mainstreetpiqua.com The details on the pumpkin carving contest can also be found on the website.

For more information about Harvest Days, call Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

Sponsors for this event include Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Hartzell, Premier Health and Unity National Bank.