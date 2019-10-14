Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Sept. 30

FORGERY: Jayson Vandeneuvel, 29, of Patalaska, was chard with fifth-degree felony forgery.

Oct. 2

DISORDERLY: Shannon Knops, 43, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct and failure to disclose information.

Oct. 3

DISORDERLY: Rhonda Leonard, 70, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Oct. 4

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Main Street. Isaac Ruhenkamp, 20, of North Star, and occupants were cited for open container.

Oct. 5

ASSAULT: Officer responded to the 300 block of West Market Street on a report of a male subject hit by a beer bottle thrown from a vehicle. Paul Hendrickson, 39, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felony assault and criminal damaging.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the 100 block of Penn Road on a report of an overdose. Logan Spears, 27, of Troy, was revived by Troy medics and charged with inducing panic. Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located at the scene and confiscated.

POSSESSION: Jeffrey Young, 41, of Troy, charged with possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.

THEFT: SRO Tilley charged a juvenile with theft at Troy High School.

THEFT: Joshua Williams, 36, at-large, was charge with theft.

Oct. 8

FALSIFICATION: Amanda Matthews, 32, of Troy, was charged with falsification.

DISORDERLY: Donna Emmons, 41, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of West Main Street.

INDUCING PANIC: Fanny Kerr, 41, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic after reporting a 6-year-old child was not breathing. It was a false report.

Oct. 9

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the Miami County Recovery Council on a burglary complaint. Hunter Lambert, 25, of Troy, was found in the business, arrested and charged with fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

BUS DAMAGE: Two Troy Christian buses were reported damaged at Kirk National Lease.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Tabitha Haney, 37, and Gregory Berry Jr., 35, both of Troy, were cited for disorderly conduct for allegedly engaging in sexual activity inside a vehicle at Scott and Williams streets.

FLEEING: An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for no headlights on West Main Street. The vehicle failed to stop and the driver lost control around the curve of South Stanfield, driving into a retention pond. The driver fled on foot and was later found hiding in the woods. Cody Francis, 28, at-large, was incarcerated and charged with fleeing and eluding, a warrant and multiple traffic offenses.

WARRANT: An Indiana man was arrested on a warrant at Motel 6.

Oct. 10

JUVENILE FOUND: A missing juvenile from Champaign County was located in the 1500 block of Williamsburg Place.

THEFT: Marvin Allen Jr., 32, Piqua, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools from Meijer.

Oct. 11

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Two people were charged with criminal damage after an officers were dispatched to the Adams Street Bridge on a report of subjects spray-painting the bridge.

OUT OF GAS: An officer assisted a motorist whose vehicle ran out of gas in the 1500 block of West Main Street. The driver was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failure to reinstate his driver’s license. He was arrested for the warrant and cited for the license violation.

Oct. 12

FIREARMS: Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hawk Circle in reference to a suspicious priority call. One adult male was arrested and incarcerated for weapons while intoxicated, discharging firearms and unauthorized use of property.

FRAUD: An adult male was deceived into purchasing $2,500 in gift cards and giving the card information to the subject.

Oct. 13

PILLS GONE: A subject reported someone stole prescriptions from a vehicle in the area of 14 N. Market St.

Oct. 14

POSSESSION: Hunter Harmon, 19, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana after an officer located his vehicle in the Carriage Crossing Park after hours. Two other suspects were released to their parents.