Board discusses social media engagement

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Schools board of education discussed its social media engagement as well as how they plan on reaching out to Troy residents for its “Citizens for Troy City Schools” campaign for next spring’s facilities bond issue on the March 2020 ballot.

The district has a five-year, 5.9-mills property tax renewal on the Nov. 5 ballot. The district plans to place a new facilities bond issue on the March 2020 ballot.

Board member Sue Borchers reported the district’s social media engagement is continuing to increase online. Borchers also said 75 percent of registered voters are not parents or connected to the district. Borchers said the district’s proposed facility plan committee would have to streamline its message to voters. Superintendent Chris Piper said the board would take action at the November and December board meetings to place the bond issue on the March 2020 special election ballot. She also said there would be a need to address each socioeconomic area, especially in the areas of the elementary schools, within the city of Troy.

President Doug Trostle said the district is continuing to seek volunteers leading up to the district’s proposed facilities bond issue. Interested parties should contact a board member or the board administration office.

In regards to the facilities plan and pending bond issue, Piper will hold an informal coffee chat at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at Tim Horton’s in the 700 block of West Main Street in downtown Troy. A community meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Van Cleve Sixth Grade building. The community meeting will feature a presentation for the public to learn more about the district’s facilities plan, which includes three new PreK-Fourth grade elementary buildings and one new fifth and sixth grade middle school building. The presentation will be livestreamed on Facebook Live on the Troy Trojans Facebook page and viewers will have the ability to ask questions through the chat feature.

Board member Ginny Beamish said the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center was working on new developments which will be announced in the near future. Board member Michael Ham said the district’s social media continues to grow and positive news about the district continues to generate feedback. He thanked the district’s communication coordinator David Fong for his positive news stories from around the school district.

Troy Junior High School’s Principal Jeff Greulich shared how staff has been researching companies to coordinate a Washington, D.C. trip for upcoming eighth grade students in the spring of 2020. The district moved the class trip from sixth to the eighth grade to align with government and history curriculum. In 2017, sixth grade students at Van Cleve nearly had their trip canceled due to Discovery Tours shutting their doors due to bankruptcy. Other districts around Ohio also were impacted by the tour group’s sudden closure, tying up thousands of dollars in pre-paid trips. The Troy Foundation and many private donors, along with WorldStrides tour group, salvaged the trip, which was shortened by one day. Greulich shared that WorldStrides was one of the tour companies the district was considering due to its 50 years in business and the ability to customize the trip’s itinerary. Greulich also shared that fundraising would likely begin next spring for students to help pay for the trip as well as grant opportunities through various organizations. He said it was his staff’s goal to have as many students participate as possible. Trostle said he was glad to see the trip return and that it was offered to students in junior high and would be more “age appropriate.”

“Thanks for inheriting this trip,” Trostle said.

Cookson Elementary Principal Stephanie Johns and the school’s student council gave a presentation on the school’s focus on kindness. Each student shared how the school uses kindness during their school day and through special projects. Cookson Elementary School student council members are president Rylee Gasson, vice president Willow Pellman, Katelyn Blair, Reagan Marsh and Cole Tasker.

The board of education meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the board of education office. The date was moved to the first Monday due to state board of education conferences.

Citizens for Troy City Schools campaign upcoming