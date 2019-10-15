Troy’s Halloween events planned

TROY — On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Troy Noon Optimist Club and Troy Main Street, Inc. will sponsor Halloween activities for children in Downtown Troy.

The Northwest Quadrant will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. for the costume judging and other activities for children.

The children’s parade and costume judging is sponsored by the Troy Noon Optimist Club. The parade will form starting at 8:30 a.m. in the area behind the Hobart Center for County Government. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m., and will proceed to Prouty Plaza on the Public Square by traveling south on Monroe Street and east on West Main Street to Prouty Plaza. The parade will not go around the circle. Costume awards will take place following the parade. The Optimist Club has advised that there is not a rain location for this event.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, many downtown merchants will host a “trick or treat” and hand out candy/treats to children.

Residents are reminded Trick or Treat will be held for the city of Troy from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.