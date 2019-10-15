Ashley Brocious, CEO of RT Industries in Troy, far right, plays a game of Uno during the company’s inaugural Coffee and Conversation event at the business on Tuesday. Playing cards with Brocious, are l-r, Kelly Shade, Sanora Clairborne, and Tammy Shephard. There is another Coffee and Conversation scheduled for November. Beginning 2020 the event will be held quarterly and is open to the public. Brocious said the event offers an opportunity for the public to learn more about RT Industries and learn answers to any questions they might have.

Ashley Brocious, CEO of RT Industries in Troy, far right, plays a game of Uno during the company’s inaugural Coffee and Conversation event at the business on Tuesday. Playing cards with Brocious, are l-r, Kelly Shade, Sanora Clairborne, and Tammy Shephard. There is another Coffee and Conversation scheduled for November. Beginning 2020 the event will be held quarterly and is open to the public. Brocious said the event offers an opportunity for the public to learn more about RT Industries and learn answers to any questions they might have. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_101519mju_rti_coffeeconversation.jpg Ashley Brocious, CEO of RT Industries in Troy, far right, plays a game of Uno during the company’s inaugural Coffee and Conversation event at the business on Tuesday. Playing cards with Brocious, are l-r, Kelly Shade, Sanora Clairborne, and Tammy Shephard. There is another Coffee and Conversation scheduled for November. Beginning 2020 the event will be held quarterly and is open to the public. Brocious said the event offers an opportunity for the public to learn more about RT Industries and learn answers to any questions they might have. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today