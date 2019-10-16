Community Calendar

Today

• MEET THE CANDIDATES: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The forum will feature candidates and issues facing the voters in Troy in the Nov. 5 General Election. Representatives from the Miami County Board of Elections will be present to explain the new paper ballot. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 60 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High, 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

• SENIOR DAY: The Miami County YMCA will host a Senior Health Fair from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch in Troy. Free screenings will be offered including: cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose, A1C, BMI, blood pressure, and heart rate. Walgreens will also be joining us for those in need of a flu-shot. Free chair massages will available as well. The event will also have representatives available to answer questions on insurance plans, Medicare and retirement services. The event is free and open to the public, and guests will be entered to win a variety of door prizes. Event partners include: DREAM4Pets, Edward Jones, JuicePlus, New Creation Counseling Center, Red Cross, StoryPoint, The Miami County Park District, The Miami County Dental Clinic, Premier Health, Walgreens, Young Living, and more. For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library is pleased to promote the “Keep Moving” Exercise Class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday. Vicki has an extensive background in exercise therapy. The class will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at JR Clarke. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 473-2226.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: SPC Robert Shattuck Jr. of the 134th Army National Guard will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Donald Sanders of the U.S. Census Bureau. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit their website at www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12-year-old home schooled student for a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2-4 p.m.) of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month September-May at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for October is “Hidden Secrets of Camouflage.”

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and offer a movie, “Secondhand Lions,” at 12:30 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: Come to the United Methodist Church in Tipp City on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5-6:30 pm for a Community Dinner to benefit the TMCS Lunch On Us Summer Lunch Program. Lasagna (meat and vegetable), bread stick, salad, dessert, and beverage will be on the menu for this special night. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches will be available for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Doors are open at 3 p.m.

• HAM AND CHEESE: The Troy Fish and Game will offer hot ham and cheese sandwiches at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• PREVIEW NIGHT: A members preview night for the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Troy. Memberships will be available at the door. A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents.

• CREATIVE MOVEMENT: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, for Creative Movement at 3 p.m. Explore movement through music, develop physical skills, stimulate imagination, channel energy, and promote creativity. For ages 3-6. No Registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft; such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you! All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. You can talk and share to your heart’s content. Everyone is welcome. This special evening will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26 and every Thursday, thereafter. The library will be closed on holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a carry-in.

• LAST DAY TO SIGN UP: Today is the last day to sign up for the Good Grub Club, which will meet on Oct. 26 from 10-noon at the Bradford Public Library. Their free cooking class is for students age 9-13. This month students will be baking and decorating cupcakes and making a special apple treat! Registration is required by Oct. 17 and is limited to 12 students, no exceptions. Sign-ups will be available Oct. 7. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E Main St., Bradford. For more info, call the library at 937-448-2612.

• CAKE DECORATING: Learn decorating tips for holiday cupcakes! Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a cupcake decorating class for adults on Oct. 17 from 6:30-7:30 pm. The class will be taught by Justin Livingston, owner-Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler. Each participant will learn to color icing, fill the piping bags and experiment with several tips. Delicious cupcakes and buttercream icing will be supplied by Scratch Bakery. The class will be held at the Tipp Middle School. The cost is $20 for residents and $23 for nonresidents. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

• RETIREMENT CLASS: Did you know that Americans ages 56 to 62 could run out of funds to pay for basic retirement expenses if they retire at 65? Will your retirement income last and are your assets protected? Find out at this seminar presented by Tipp Monroe Community Services and Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial. The class will take place at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City, from 7-8 p.m. There is no charge for this seminar, but registration is required. Visit the website to register at tcomservices.org.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe sandwich with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Cost is just $4. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SOUP AND SALAD: Enjoy a variety of soups and salads at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8.

• FAMILY MATH: The Springcreek Primary Parent Involvement Team will offer Fall Family Math Night from 5-6 p.m. This is an opportunity for students and adults in their life to enjoy some one-on-one educational time through math games.

Friday

• BOOK SALE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Troy. A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Sunday is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the summer reading club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call (937) 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

• EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: Jeff Steele from Goodwill Easter Seals will host a free employment workshop from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Update your resume and finding job openings in your area. No registration required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• LAST DAY TO SIGN UP: The Bradford Public Library’s Harvest Party will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. “A Pumpkin Carnival” will be for students in grades K-5 and will include lots of carnival games, prizes and pumpkin painting. Students may dress up in their best harvest attire. Please sign up by Oct. 18. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E Main St., Bradford. For more info, call the library at 937-448-2612.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., Covington, will offer a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stuffed mushrooms, pumpkin bread and apple salad will be offered along with the normal selection of homemade salads, finger sandwiches and desserts. The country store full of homemade items such as pies, angel food cakes, buckeyes, fudge, caramels, peanut brittle, cookies and many craft items also will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use the alley basement entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. Orders for homemade apple dumplings continue to be taken as well.

• CHILI SUPPER: The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA will offer its annual chili supper from 5-7:30 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church. Dinner will include chili and/or peanut butter sandwiches, chips, cookies, and a drink. Proceeds help fund FFA scholarships to seniors, FFA camp, national and state conventions and various career development Events. If you would like to purchase tickets, contact FFA adviser Suzanne Kimball at kimballs@muschools.com or call (937) 884-7940, Ext. 4202.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m., followed by a lunch and learn.

• HEART SEMINAR: Kettering Health Network is hosting a seminar on heart health from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch. At noon, Rosalind Robbins, RN, will talk about steps you can take to improve your heart health and what puts you at risk for heart disease. Robbins will also discuss silent factors leading to stroke, when to be screened and how you can prevent heart disease. The event is free, but seating is limited. To register, call (937) 558-3988.

• SOUP: The Troy Fish and Game will offer chicken noodle soup at 6 p.m.

• POND TO PLATE: Buckeye Surf & Turf offers the public to come watch professional fish cutters in action from noon to 6 p.m. at the pond across from the market at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. Live pond nettings will be in the morning. Fresh Walleye and Yellow Perch will be available for purchase.

Saturday

• POPS TOUR: The Piqua Ohio Paranormal Society will offered downtown Piqua paranormal tours. Guided tours will begin at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Start your ghostly tour at Piqua’s downtown Winans Chocolates & Coffees and venture out into the night with members of POPS. Several locations included on the tour have been previously investigated by POPS. Tour guides will lead you for a walk down Piqua’s Canal Street and into hidden areas of buildings known for their haunted history. Tour participants must be a minimum of 18 years old to participate. Tickets for the tours are $20 per person and may be purchased from the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. There are only 20 ghost hunters permitted on each tour with a total of three tours for the evening. A portion of the tour proceeds will be used to support the ongoing mission of Mainstreet Piqua. Call 773-9355 for additional information.

• CHICKEN AND PORK: The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners, eat in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy, from 4-6 p.m. Dinners include choice of half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

• HARVEST DAYS: Harvest Days events, which will include local food favorites, live music and activities, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Piqua. The Dianne Coble Ensemble will perform from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the Drab Irish Band from 3-5 p.m. Visit mainstreetpiqua.com for more information and a complete schedule of events.

• SING-A-LONG: A Cabaret and Cabernet with Pianist David Wion event will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all-time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided. This musical evening is intended for an adult audience.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• WALKING TOUR: A Piqua Walking Tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m. The Fine Art of Dying IV Tour covers areas not on previous tours. Meet at the entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery. Tickets $5. Purchase from Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

• AT-LARGE MEETING: All three At-Large Troy City Council members, including William Lutz, Robin Oda and Todd Severt, have announced they will host an event from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., in order to answer questions from residents and address their concerns.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish and Game will offer will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m. Trivia also will be offered.

• FALL FESTIVAL: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a fall festival and bingo from 5-9 p.m. The event will include a pulled pork sandwich dinner with a choice of two sides that include scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw or applesauce, and a cookie and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. At 6 p.m., there will be a children’s costume parade and costume. At 6:30 p.m., kids games and a cake walk will be offered, and at 7 p.m. a raffle drawing will be held. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. with 20 gramd at 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a meal for the community, will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be Johnny Marzetti, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.

Saturday-Sunday

• HAUNTED WOODS: Come enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center. Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike. This program is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids ages 2 and under are free. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the event, handed out in the order that you arrive at the gate at the entrance, so if you want to join your friends, ride together. Gate opens at 6 p.m. with trail times running 6:30-8 p.m. with a group of 20 people led by a trail guide every 5 minutes through the woods. Estimated time on the trails is 45 minutes. The event will be held indoors if weather isn’t favorable for being outside in the woods. Parking is limited.

Sunday

• CRAFT BAZAAR: Helping Hands 4-H Club will be holding its third annual holiday craft and vendor bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greenville Moose Lodge. Some of the vendors include crocheted and home sewn items, homemade soaps, woodcrafts, homemade pottery, American Girl doll clothes, and more. Members will be holding a bake sale. Proceeds from the bazaar will go to help the club adopt a family for Christmas.

• FAMILY REUNION: Descendants of Uriah and Armina (Pearson) Hess are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, for a potluck dinner for the 112th Hess family reunion. Bring food to share and your own table service.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast includes eggs cooked your way, bacon, sausage, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, fruit and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• EXHIBIT: Young At Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibit celebrates the vision and talent of 28 award-winning illustrators of children’s books. The exhibit will be open through Oct. 29.

• CRAFT CLASS: A gnome craft class will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew gnome. Limit 12, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Bridge will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• HALLOWEEN COSTUME JUDGING: Tipp Monroe Community Services will be having their annual Halloween parade and costume judging. All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street Side. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The participants will follow the Tippecanoe High School band to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot for costume judging. The costume judging will be by age groups. After the judging, there will be games and an area to take photos. Children of all ages are welcome to participate. In case of rain, the parade will be cancelled and the costume judging will take place in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E. Main St., Tipp City at 6:30 p.m.

• DEFENSE CLASSES: Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Self Defense Class for women ages 12 and up at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W. Walnut Street, Tipp City. There are four classes that will be held on October 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. You are required to participate in all four classes. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. They must have eight students, so bring a friend! To register, visit our website: tmcomservices.org. Don’t wait! This class fills up quickly.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti and Texas toast will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m. A Wapak trip also is scheduled.

• EUCHRE: Blood pressure and and blood glucose screenings will be from 9-10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin 10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TRICK-OR-TREAT: Community members are invited to attend a free family-friendly trick-or-treat event at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus from 5-6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will begin at the North Hall and make their way around campus to visit up to 12 interactive themed stops while collecting candy from Edison State student-athletes along the way. One of the stops will feature a live Eastern Screech Owl presented by Brukner Nature Center. The Dayton Dragons mascots Heater and Gem will be greeting trick-or-treaters at another stop. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their faces painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin free of charge. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. The event is held mainly indoors and is handicapped accessible.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Tuesday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. The JR Clarke Library will present local author, Rita Arnold, and her “Haunting” presentation of stories from the books she has written about Darke County. Her book collection, “Ghosts of Darke County,” contains five volumes. Light refreshments will be served. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up for the event. The stories are age-appropriate for middle school through adult.

• DETTMER REUNION: The 33rd annual reunion of employees and co-workers of the former Dettmer Hospital will be at 6 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion Dining Room. Donation for the dinner is $10 payable at the door. The evening will include evening of food, reminiscing, renewing friendship and acquaintance with your former co-workers. Bring your photos, memorabilia, memories and stories to share. Make a receptionist at 440-5100 or email cindy.bowman@koesterpavilion.com.