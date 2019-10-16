Fire causes significant damage to home

PIQUA — A Wednesday morning house fire heavily damaged a home in Piqua.

Firefighters from Piqua and Covington were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Greene Street, at the intersection of College, around 8 a.m.

Piqua police arrived shortly before the first fire units and determined that on one was inside the burning home.

Assistant Chief Chad Kennedy of the Piqua Fire Department said that when fire units arrived the home was “fully charged” with smoke and flames were coming from the front of the single-family residence.

The fire was quickly knocked down as firefighters went to work in checking to be certain the flames had not extended further into the attic or other rooms.

Kennedy said that the fire was contained mostly to a single room but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

Fire investigators were called in to determine a cause for the fire. The family who lives at the home has made arrangements to stay somewhere else for the time being.

No damage estimate is yet available and there were no injuries reported.

Fire units cleared the scene just before 11 a.m.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

