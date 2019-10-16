Miami Co. Park Distinct Fall Farm Fest 2019

Laura Floss of Piqua demonstrates forging during the 2019 Miami County Park District Fall Farm Fest at Lost Creek Reserve.

A hay ride view of one of the many entries into the annual Scarecrow competition at Fall Farm Fest.

Melissa and Jason Claus of Tipp City enjoy a Saturday hay ride with their three children during Fall Farm Fest

Members of the Kauffman family from Enon pose for a family photo on a tractor at the Miami County Park District Lost Creek Reserve during Fall Farm Fest.

Jacob Kalmar, 3, of Troy puts the foot to the peddle during the Kiddie Tractor Pull competition at Fall Farm Fest

Channing Glennon, 7, of Conover emerges from a straw fort at Lost Creek Reserve during last weekend’s Miami County Park District Fall Farm Fest

Looking ahead – The Miami County Park District will be hosting Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends beginning November 29

Christopher Thompson of the Miami County Park District gives a demonstration of dogs working as a team to herd sheep during this weekend’s Fall Farm Fest at Lost Creek Reserve.