Troy Schools seeks renewal of 5.9 mills levy

TROY — The Troy City Schools will have a five-year, 5.9-mills renewal property tax for general operating funds on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The levy will appear on the ballot as Issue 19.

The levy first passed in May 1990 and has been renewed five times. The levy funds are used for the daily operations of the school district from salaries to utility expenses. The levy generates $3.1 million per year for the school district. The levy costs $125.33 per year for a homeowner of a $100,000 house.

“This levy is in no way related to the proposed bond issue we have planned for the spring,” said Superintendent Chris Piper. “This renewal levy will not raise anyone’s taxes. None of this money can be used toward new buildings. We will continue to use this money to keep our schools running on a daily basis.”

Piper said if anyone has specific questions regarding the renewal levy to call the board office at 937-332-6700 or email info@troycityschools.org.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_Electionlogo_Vertical-1.jpg

Levy generates funds for general operations