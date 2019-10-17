Piqua shooting under investigation

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Wayne Street around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

Lt. Jeremy Weber of the Piqua Police Department said that officers arrived to find a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics for treatment of what was described as non-life threatening injuries.

“We executed a search warrant at the residence,” said Chief Rick Byron, “and we did recover evidence that we believe is related to the crime. We will be executing addition search warrants tomorrow (Friday) on property.”

Byron went on, “To this point, the investigation does not point to this being a random act.”

Police are continuing to follow up leads in the case and are not yet at a point where they can name a suspect.

Byron also said the department is not yet ready to release the name of at shooting victim.

When asked if available evidence pointed toward the shooting being drug-related in nature, Byron responded, “No, not at this point, it does not.”

Police do believe that the actual shooting happened outside the residence.

The Miami Valley Today will continue to follow this developing story.

Officers and detectives from the Piqua Police Department work the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South Wayne Street on Thursday morning.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.

