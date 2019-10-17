Ahoy maties!

TROY — Emma and Susan Lurie will have a birthday to remember this October 19th and 22nd.

The young ladies are students at Heywood Elementary School and will be turning age eight and nine

Lurie said he built a swing set for them a couple of years ago and the girls decided that they wanted something bigger. So, Lurie, who does woodworking at his shop, Mustang Woodcrafters, decided to build his kids, “a little tree house.”

Luure has been working on the project for a couple of weeks. “The lumber was delievered on October 3rd,” said Lurie, “and I got to work on it the next Tuesday.”

The finished ship has a crow’s nest, and several decks. There will be a pair of slides, a rope ladder, along with an umber of stairs, ramps, and other play areas.

Plans for the High Seas Pirate Ship were obtained from a website called Paul’s Playhouse.

Luie said that all of the plans were very straight-forward and he will have around 80 man-hours in the project when finished.

Josh Lurie of Troy stands on the bow of a birthday gift that he is building in his back yard for his daughters. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_101719mju_goodshiplurie.jpg Josh Lurie of Troy stands on the bow of a birthday gift that he is building in his back yard for his daughters. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at Mullery@dailycall.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved.