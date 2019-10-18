Community Calendar

Today

• BOOK SALE: The Troy-Miami County Public Library’s semi-annual book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Troy. A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Sunday is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the summer reading club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call (937) 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

• EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: Jeff Steele from Goodwill Easter Seals will host a free employment workshop from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Update your resume and finding job openings in your area. No registration required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• SOUP AND SALAD: Enjoy a variety of soups and salads at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8.

• LAST DAY TO SIGN UP: The Bradford Public Library’s Harvest Party will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. “A Pumpkin Carnival” will be for students in grades K-5 and will include lots of carnival games, prizes and pumpkin painting. Students may dress up in their best harvest attire. Please sign up by Oct. 18. The Bradford Public Library is located at 138 E Main St., Bradford. For more info, call the library at 937-448-2612.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., Covington, will offer a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stuffed mushrooms, pumpkin bread and apple salad will be offered along with the normal selection of homemade salads, finger sandwiches and desserts. The country store full of homemade items such as pies, angel food cakes, buckeyes, fudge, caramels, peanut brittle, cookies and many craft items also will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use the alley basement entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. Orders for homemade apple dumplings continue to be taken as well.

• CHILI SUPPER: The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA will offer its annual chili supper from 5-7:30 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church. Dinner will include chili and/or peanut butter sandwiches, chips, cookies, and a drink. Proceeds help fund FFA scholarships to seniors, FFA camp, national and state conventions and various career development Events. If you would like to purchase tickets, contact FFA adviser Suzanne Kimball at kimballs@muschools.com or call (937) 884-7940, Ext. 4202.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m., followed by a lunch and learn.

• HEART SEMINAR: Kettering Health Network is hosting a seminar on heart health from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch. At noon, Rosalind Robbins, RN, will talk about steps you can take to improve your heart health and what puts you at risk for heart disease. Robbins will also discuss silent factors leading to stroke, when to be screened and how you can prevent heart disease. The event is free, but seating is limited. To register, call (937) 558-3988.

• SOUP: The Troy Fish and Game will offer chicken noodle soup at 6 p.m.

• POND TO PLATE: Buckeye Surf & Turf offers the public to come watch professional fish cutters in action from noon to 6 p.m. at the pond across from the market at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202, Troy. Live pond nettings will be in the morning. Fresh Walleye and Yellow Perch will be available for purchase.

Saturday

• POPS TOUR: The Piqua Ohio Paranormal Society will offered downtown Piqua paranormal tours. Guided tours will begin at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Start your ghostly tour at Piqua’s downtown Winans Chocolates & Coffees and venture out into the night with members of POPS. Several locations included on the tour have been previously investigated by POPS. Tour guides will lead you for a walk down Piqua’s Canal Street and into hidden areas of buildings known for their haunted history. Tour participants must be a minimum of 18 years old to participate. Tickets for the tours are $20 per person and may be purchased from the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. There are only 20 ghost hunters permitted on each tour with a total of three tours for the evening. A portion of the tour proceeds will be used to support the ongoing mission of Mainstreet Piqua. Call 773-9355 for additional information.

• CELEBRATION: A celebration of the life of Zackery Lee Schwausch, a 2018 Troy High School graduate who passed away as the result of a traffic accident in late August, will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Robinson Branch of the Miami County YMCA, located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A in Troy. Everyone is welcome.

• CHICKEN AND PORK: The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners, eat in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy, from 4-6 p.m. Dinners include choice of half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

• HARVEST DAYS: Harvest Days events, which will include local food favorites, live music and activities, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Piqua. The Dianne Coble Ensemble will perform from noon to 2 p.m., followed by the Drab Irish Band from 3-5 p.m. Visit mainstreetpiqua.com for more information and a complete schedule of events.

• SING-A-LONG: A Cabaret and Cabernet with Pianist David Wion event will be offered at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s Ballroom while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all-time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided. This musical evening is intended for an adult audience.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• WALKING TOUR: A Piqua Walking Tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m. The Fine Art of Dying IV Tour covers areas not on previous tours. Meet at the entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery. Tickets $5. Purchase from Mainstreet Piqua at 773-9355.

• TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Join Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff from 11 a.m. to noon for the first trunk-or-treat at the library parking lot. Come in costume for Halloween library fun and trunk-or-treat with members of the local community in the safety of the parking lot. For families and kids of all ages. Call the library at 676.2731 for more information.

• AT-LARGE MEETING: All three At-Large Troy City Council members, including William Lutz, Robin Oda and Todd Severt, have announced they will host an event from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., in order to answer questions from residents and address their concerns.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish and Game will offer will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m. Trivia also will be offered.

• FALL FESTIVAL: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a fall festival and bingo from 5-9 p.m. The event will include a pulled pork sandwich dinner with a choice of two sides that include scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw or applesauce, and a cookie and drink. Meals will be $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available. At 6 p.m., there will be a children’s costume parade and costume. At 6:30 p.m., kids games and a cake walk will be offered, and at 7 p.m. a raffle drawing will be held. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. with 20 gramd at 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

• GOD’S TABLE: God’s Table, a meal for the community, will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be Johnny Marzetti, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.

Saturday-Sunday

• HAUNTED WOODS: Come enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center. Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike. This program is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids ages 2 and under are free. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the event, handed out in the order that you arrive at the gate at the entrance, so if you want to join your friends, ride together. Gate opens at 6 p.m. with trail times running 6:30-8 p.m. with a group of 20 people led by a trail guide every 5 minutes through the woods. Estimated time on the trails is 45 minutes. The event will be held indoors if weather isn’t favorable for being outside in the woods. Parking is limited.

Sunday

• CRAFT BAZAAR: Helping Hands 4-H Club will be holding its third annual holiday craft and vendor bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greenville Moose Lodge. Some of the vendors include crocheted and home sewn items, homemade soaps, woodcrafts, homemade pottery, American Girl doll clothes, and more. Members will be holding a bake sale. Proceeds from the bazaar will go to help the club adopt a family for Christmas.

• FAMILY REUNION: Descendants of Uriah and Armina (Pearson) Hess are invited to gather at 12:30 p.m. at St John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, for a potluck dinner for the 112th Hess family reunion. Bring food to share and your own table service.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast includes eggs cooked your way, bacon, sausage, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, fruit and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• EXHIBIT: Young At Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibit celebrates the vision and talent of 28 award-winning illustrators of children’s books. The exhibit will be open through Oct. 29.

• CRAFT CLASS: A gnome craft class will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. Make a cute, no-sew gnome. Limit 12, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Bridge will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• HALLOWEEN COSTUME JUDGING: Tipp Monroe Community Services will be having their annual Halloween parade and costume judging. All parade participants are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School on the Dow Street Side. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The participants will follow the Tippecanoe High School band to the Zion Lutheran Church parking lot for costume judging. The costume judging will be by age groups. After the judging, there will be games and an area to take photos. Children of all ages are welcome to participate. In case of rain, the parade will be cancelled and the costume judging will take place in the Monroe Township basement located at 4 E. Main St., Tipp City at 6:30 p.m.

• DEFENSE CLASSES: Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Self Defense Class for women ages 12 and up at the Zion Lutheran Church located at 14 W. Walnut Street, Tipp City. There are four classes that will be held on October 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 6:30-9 p.m. You are required to participate in all four classes. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. They must have eight students, so bring a friend! To register, visit our website: tmcomservices.org. Don’t wait! This class fills up quickly.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti and Texas toast will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• PAINT THE PUMPKIN: Bring the family and drop in the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library any time between 6-7:30 p.m. to paint a festive pumpkin at the library. Appropriate for children ages 3-12 with parent or adult caregiver. All supplies provided, including glow-in-the-dark paints, while they last. Dress for a creative mess. Call the library at 937.676.2731 for more information.

Tuesday

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library in Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m. A Wapak trip also is scheduled.

• EUCHRE: Blood pressure and and blood glucose screenings will be from 9-10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin 10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TRICK-OR-TREAT: Community members are invited to attend a free family-friendly trick-or-treat event at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus from 5-6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will begin at the North Hall and make their way around campus to visit up to 12 interactive themed stops while collecting candy from Edison State student-athletes along the way. One of the stops will feature a live Eastern Screech Owl presented by Brukner Nature Center. The Dayton Dragons mascots Heater and Gem will be greeting trick-or-treaters at another stop. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their faces painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin free of charge. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. The event is held mainly indoors and is handicapped accessible.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Tuesday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. The JR Clarke Library will present local author, Rita Arnold, and her “Haunting” presentation of stories from the books she has written about Darke County. Her book collection, “Ghosts of Darke County,” contains five volumes. Light refreshments will be served. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up for the event. The stories are age-appropriate for middle school through adult.

• DETTMER REUNION: The 33rd annual reunion of employees and co-workers of the former Dettmer Hospital will be at 6 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion Dining Room. Donation for the dinner is $10 payable at the door. The evening will include evening of food, reminiscing, renewing friendship and acquaintance with your former co-workers. Bring your photos, memorabilia, memories and stories to share. Make a receptionist at 440-5100 or email cindy.bowman@koesterpavilion.com.

Wednesday

• HALLOWEEN PARADE: The 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween parade will be at 7 p.m. with costume judging taking place as participants pass the judge’s table. Registration for judging will be from 6-6:45 p.m. The parade will make its way down High Street towards North Wayne Street then looping around to Market Street making a left turn onto North Main Street to end back at the plaza parking lot for the awards ceremony. Costumes will be judged for children 14 years old and under.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for wacky fun with crafts and activities after school. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required. An additional session is Nov. 6. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library is pleased to promote the “Keep Moving” Exercise Class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday. Vicki has an extensive background in exercise therapy. The class will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at JR Clarke. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Lt. Col. Brian Quinn of the 445th at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: Chris Piper, Superintendent of Troy City Schools will give an update on the new buildings planned for the schools. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• TIPP WITH A TWIST: The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company, a family owned and operated business located in historic downtown Tipp City, will discuss four different types of teas. Samples of teas will be available. The discussion will be held at the Tipp City Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. and is co-hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services. There is no charge for this event but registration is required. Please visit tmcomservices.org or tippcitylibrary.org to register.

• CHILI DOGS: The Troy Fish and Game will offer chili dogs at 6 p.m.

• PASTA DINNER: The Miami County Democratic Party will offer a pasta dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. at UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market St., Troy. Meals will include ziti with marina sauce made with homegrown tomatoes, meatballs on the side, salad, bread and butter, dessert and water or soft drink. Meals will be $10 per plate for adults and $5 for children 7 and younger. Additional soft drinks and beer also will be available for an additional charge. Cash or checks may be made payable to the Miami County Democratic Party.

• HALLOWEEN EVENT: The Miami County YMCA will be having a Halloween family night from 6-8 p.m. at the Youth Center. The evening will include games, pumpkin decorating, candy and treats. The events is free to all community members.

• EGG SALAD: An egg salad sandwich with chips and a pickle for $4 will be offered beginning at 4 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft; such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything else, including enjoying reading a book, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you! All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. You can talk and share to your heart’s content. Everyone is welcome. This special evening will begin on Thursday, Sept. 26 and every Thursday, thereafter. The library will be closed on holidays. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required. An additional sessions is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 3 p.m. for an inclusive and interactive storytime to be enjoyed by all children but especially those that may get the “wiggles” or have trouble focusing through a traditional storytime. This program is appropriate for children ages 3-6 and may include stories, songs, finger plays, and movement. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HALLOWEEN PARTY: Children ages pre-school through sixth grade will host a Halloween costume party from 6:30-8 p.m. at Milton-Union Public Library. Participate in an interactive Halloween story, play Halloween bingo for prizes, make a take-home craft, and learn about Halloween safety. Take pictures in the photo area and enjoy light refreshments. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WEIRD SCARY: Weird, Scary + Eerie Necropolis will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join John as he shares a presentation on creepy cities of the dead. Pre-register at 773-6753

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a carry-in with the Miami County prosecutor to speak.

• LECTURE SERIES: WACO will welcome Barney M. Landry, Jr. as a guest speaker to the WACO Aviation Lecture Series. Landry’s remarks will focus on his experiences as a USAF pilot who flew to collect radioactive cloud samples, following the A-Bomb or H-Bomb test explosions in 1956 at the Eniwetok and Bikini Islands in the Pacific Ocean. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are gladly accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $5. Stay and test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GENEALOGY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Local History Library staff at 6:30 p.m. in celebrating Family History Month. Come hear the last of three knowledgeable speakers and learn about the local resources available at the libraries to research your own genealogy. Learn about the German language, history, and genealogy through the first-hand account from Monika Wanamaker whose family immigrated to Ohio from Bavaria Germany in 1956. The event will be held at the Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. No registration required. Appropriate for teens and adults. Refreshments provided.