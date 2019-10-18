Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Police responded to a call referencing a female subject attempting to move property from a residence at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 16 on the 600 block of West Ash Street. Upon arrival, the female was able to get her property. Another female who resides at the residence was cited for disorderly conduct. Ella L. Massey, 32, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male subject looking into the windows of a residence and stealing cigarettes from the porch at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 16 on the 400 block of Brook Street. The male was warned for trespassing.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 17 on the 1200 block of West High Street.

THEFT: Police responded to a call referencing a power washer being stolen from the bed of the truck sometime between Oct. 16-17 near Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street. Suspect information was given.

A juvenile male stole items from Walmart at 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 18. The juvenile was charged with theft and released to a parent.

A male subject reported at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 17 an iron table was taken from the rear of his residence on the 500 block of Second Street.

AGENCY ASSIST: Police responded to a call referencing Piqua Power turning the electricity off at a residence and asked for an officer to stand by at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 on the 600 block of South Roosevelt Avenue. Electric was turned off without incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a criminal damage complaint at 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17 on the 200 block of West Grant Street. The back window of a vehicle was broken out.

Police were dispatched to a suspicious complaint at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Oct .18 on the 600 block of West Ash Street. Female said another female slashed her tires and took off running.