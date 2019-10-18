New Piqua ornament unveiled

PIQUA — Sanders Dairy is being featured on the 13th in a series of collectible, “Made in Piqua” ornaments. The brass ornament features a Sanders delivery truck. The dairy was located on Washington Avenue in Piqua.

The idea for the collectible ornament came from former downtown Piqua merchant Doug Stilwell. A new ornament, featuring a different item made in Piqua, is produced each year and it is the goal of Mainstreet Piqua to feature items made by both historical business as well as those still present in the community. Companies that have been featured on the Made in Piqua ornament series include Decker’s, Hartzell Propeller, Favorite Stove Company, The French Oil Mill Machinery Company, Meteor Motor Car Company, Piqua Paper Box Company, Atlas Underwear Company, Jackson Tube Service, Aerovent Company and Crayex Corporation. The cost per ornament is $12 and each ornament comes in a box that was especially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company.

The new ornaments will be available starting on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St., as well as Readmore Hallmark, 430 N. Main St.; Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St.; and Tapestry Angel, 516 Spring St.

Ornaments from past years are also available at these locations.