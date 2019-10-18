Piqua shooting investigation continues

PIQUA — Piqua police are continuing to look into a shooting that took place in the 600 block of South Wayne Street on Thursday morning.

Officers resp0nded to the Wayne Street address and found Laron Darnell Coleman, 30, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper arm.

Coleman was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening and his condition is not known.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said officers executed a search warrant at the Wayne St. address on Thursday afternoon. “Items of evidence were retrieved from the residence that are believed to be related to the shooting,” said Grove. “A gun was recovered that is possibly the weapon used.” The weapon will be sent to the Crime Lab for analysis.

A vehicle that is believed to be where the shooting took place was towed from the crime scene on Thursday. “A vehicle that had a bullet hole through the windshield and into the passenger compartment was towed from the scene,” Grove continued. “A search warrant was completed on that today (Friday). Items of evidence were recovered from that as well.”

Grove said police are looking for anyone who may have been in the area of Wayne and Garnsey Street between 10:20 and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and has information on the shooting to please contact Piqua Police at either 911 or the Crime Stoppers line at 937-615-8477.

As police continue to work to get answers in the shooting, both the victim and a witness are not cooperating with police.

Grove emphasized the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no need to be concerned for public safety.

Piqua police records indicate officers have responded to a domestic violence-related call at the address where the shooting took place in the past 18 months.

Piqua police work at the scene of a Thursday morning shooting in Piqua. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_101719mju_ppd_shooting_wayne2-2.jpg Piqua police work at the scene of a Thursday morning shooting in Piqua. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Witness information sought

By Mike Ullery

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com ©2019 Miami Valley Today. Al rights reserved.

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today. Al rights reserved.