Council to review annexation request

TROY — Troy City Council will consider legislation regarding the annexation of 21 acres to the city from Concord Township at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at City Hall.

The community and economic development committee reviewed and will provide council a positive recommendation for the annexation. The request was filed by Gregory and Julie Heilers. The property is located on Washington Road. The first reading of resolutions regarding the proposed annexation include the statement of municipal services to be provided to the area proposed for annexation, statement of buffering related to incompatible uses and acceptance. The city is required to provide the county a filing of the annexation within 20 days. The filing was held Oct. 10. The annexation will be designated as an emergency.

Council will also review a resolution for a grant application from the Ohio Development Services Agency for Community Development Block Grants’(CDBG) “Target of Opportunity Grant” for the 1-3 E Main Street building now owned by Troy Community Works. The grant is for $150,000. The grant would be filed with the Ohio Development Services Agency and would be considered a “last dollar” CDBG grant and can only be used once. The funds are CDBG grant dollars and not from the city’s general fund.

Council will consider a Surface Transportation grant application from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for the East Main Street Project Phase 1 for reconstruction. According to the committee report, the city would pay “no greater than 25 percent of the Phase 1 project costs.” The scope of the project would be from Mulberry Street through the intersection of Frank Street. The funding would not be available until 2025. The second phase of the resurfacing project would be from Frank Street to Broadford bridge.

In other news:

• Paving of Riverside Drive is scheduled for next week. The city expects the road to reopen on Oct. 29, weather permitting.

• Harrison-Atlantic Street project had 10 bids ranging from $710,075 to $807,593.32. The project was awarded to Sturm Construction for the lowest and best bid of $710,075. Council authorized $750,000 for the project.

• Troy Noon Optimist Club will host its annual Hometown Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 26. The parade starts at the Hobart Government Center at 9:30 a.m. to Prouty Plaza.

• The first round of leaf collection will start on Monday, Oct. 21.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

