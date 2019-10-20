Area briefs

Open gym offered at Rec

TROY — The Troy Rec will offer open gym Nov. 1.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each age group for registration. The fee is $10 per person.

Age groups include:

• Ages 5-7: 5-6 p.m.

• Ages 8-10: 6:15-7:15 p.m.

• Ages 11-14: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

• Ages 15 and up — 8:45-9:45 p.m.

Schools to dismiss early

TROY — The Troy City Schools will dismiss one hour early on Oct. 25, the final day of the first quarter of the school year. The schedule is:

Troy Junior High and Troy High School will dismiss at 1:40 p.m.

Van Cleve at 1:25 p.m.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m., Forest at 2:15 p.m.

St. Patrick — Normal schedule

Piqua catholic — Normal schedule

Lehman — Normal schedule

Miami montessori — Normal schedule

Nicholas school — Normal schedule

UVCC does not have school this day (Professional Development Day).

Kid’s night out set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is hosting a Spooktacular Kid’s Night Out from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Broadway MPR. Ages 6-8 are welcome to attend this night of monster blood slime, spooky mansions and haunted house train ride!

This program is a fun, hands-on enrichment program that provides cross-curricular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) experiences to children ages 6-14. The night out will be led by Leslie Mosely of Challenge Island. The cost of the program is $23 for residents and $25 for non-residents. Register and pay on line at tmcomservices.org.

Challenge Island is fast growing international educational enrichment program on the forefront of S.T.E.A.M. Education and 21st Century Learning. Founded by award-winning educator, author, and freelance parenting/education journalist, Sharon Duke Estroff, this program challenges participants to work in collaborative teams on action-packed challenges using only the materials in their treasure chests and their creativity. From chemistry to art, engineering to music, and geometry to mythology, the ‘island’ format allows for enormous flexibility in offering cross curricular material while developing communication, collaboration, and flexible thinking skills for participants.

Juniors overnight offered

TROY — Come learn about conservation during an educational overnight adventure for your troop from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Brukner Nature Center.

Participants will meet BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover what makes a bird a bird. This program is $25 per scout or adult (no siblings), and is filled with nature games and lessons, as well as a late night snack, night hike, cool craft and continental breakfast. “Camp out” in Heidelberg Auditorium and create lasting memories during this overnight adventure.

Deadline for registration and payment is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Add a “cardinal patch” for an extra $4 each to commemorate your night. Patches may be purchased in advance.