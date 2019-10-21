American Legion offers host of programs to youth

MIAMI COUNTY — The American Legion Auxiliary has an essay contest available for area students in third through 12th grade. The rules and number of words with the topic are available from a local American Legion Auxiliary or from alaohio.org. The essay rules are in the Americanism section of the website.

The scholarships are available to high school seniors, current college students and to adult college students. The student must have or had a veteran in the military to qualify for the scholarships. The scholarships can be found at a local American Legion Auxiliary or from alaohio.org. The scholarships are located in the Education or Past Presidents Parley sections of the website.

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors delegates to the Buckeye Girls State. Members are looking for high school junior who have a definite interest in government and are willing to spend a week learning about government in a mock government program in June 2020. More information can be found at a local American Legion Auxiliary or from alaohio.org. The application needs completed by Nov. 28. If the local American Legion Auxiliary does not do Buckeye Girls State, then those interested can ask to find another unit that does support delegates for the program. The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184 of Piqua does support the program and welcomes youth to apply for the program

The American Legion also offers an oratorical contest for all high school students. The contest requires that a student write a speech and memorize it and then answer an impromptu question on the Constitution of the United States. Details can be found at ohiolegion.org.

The American Legion also offers Buckeye Boys State, which is a similar program to Buckeye Girls State, but at separate college campuses the same week in June 2020. The high school junior must be interested in government and be willing to participate in an intense mock government week-long program that is not a summer camp. Contact your local American Legion for more information and to see if they participate in the program.

Home schooled students are eligible to participate in all programs.