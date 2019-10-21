Allen, Wheeler seek 1st Ward seat

TROY — Two candidates will vie for the Troy City Council’s 1st Ward seat this election.

Zachary Allen will be the Republican candidate and Russell Wheeler will be the Democrat candidate on the ballot for the council seat. The term lasts two years.

Current 1st Ward council member Tom Kendall was defeated in the May Primary mayoral race and will relinquish his seat on Dec. 31.

The following are the candidates’ profiles for 1st Ward on Troy City Council:

Zachary L. Allen

Address: 962 Crestview Drive, Troy

Family information (children and grandchildren): single, no children

Occupation: Principal owner, The Allen Financial Group. Specializing in wealth management and financial services

Previous political experience: No

Prior qualifications: Extensive experience in the financial services industry. I have worked with many local business owners and board members on several not-for-profit boards including treasurer experience.

Reason for seeking office: I am extremely passionate about the betterment of Troy as a whole. I believe I can make a difference.

Goals for office if elected: Efficiency of tax dollars raised and money spent, economic growth, support of service men and women (police, fire, rescue), continued beautification of downtown, riverfront and parks.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: To help Troy become a destination for young professionals. I believe this is vital to the continued long term prosperity of our community.

J. Russell Wheeler

Address: 1236 Northbrook Lane, Troy

Family information (children and grandchildren): Spouse is Kay Wheeler and sons Jay and Andrew. I have six grandchildren.

Occupation: Retired quality manager

Previous political experience: Chairman of the Miami County Democratic Party

Qualifications: My experience as a quality manager and a Six Sigma Blackbelt has provided me the tools to be an active listener to the “voice of the customer” and a problem solver.

Reason for seeking office: The citizens of Troy need to have a council person who will listen and be responsive to their concerns. Transparency is vital for council to gain the trust and respect of Troy citizens.

Goals for office if elected: My goals are several. 1. I will seek to have leadership have transparency on the spending of our tax dollars. 2. I will seek to have council to purchase land in which to erect solar arrays to bring our energy supplies into the 21st century. 3. I will question expenditures that do not benefit all Trojans.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Council needs to gain the respect and trust of the Troy citizenry. This can be done by listening and being responsive to Trojans. Excessive spending by council to consultants for such things as floating tents and fire rings and the “new logo” needs to be curtailed. Troy needs to hold council accountable for their spending.