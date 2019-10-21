Arrest made in last week’s shooting

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that took place on Thursday on the 600 block of Wayne Street in Piqua.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Piqua police officers responded to 649 S. Wayne Street on the report of a subject involved in a disturbance being shot in the arm.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his left bicep. The officers further noted a silver Honda vehicle parked in front of the residence with a bullet hole in the front windshield.

The victim was identified as Laron D. Coleman, 30. Coleman was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Search warrants were later executed at the residence and on the involved vehicle with assistance from detectives.

“Items of evidence were collected from the residence and vehicle that are believed to be related to the shooting. A gun was recovered that is possibly the weapon used in the assault and will be sent to the Crime Lab for analysis,” Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said.

A female resident was transported to the police department for an interview, but was later released.

On Monday, Brittany N. Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree felonious assault and first-degree felony discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises in connection with this incident, according to a press release from the Piqua Police Department. Johnson was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

The Piqua Police Department has responded to this residence for domestic violence related complaints in the past involving these subjects.

The Miami Valley Today will update this story as more information becomes available.