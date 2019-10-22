Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Ryan Knorpp to Heather Knorpp, $0.

MJ Properties Troy to Tolson Investments, one lot, $2,450,000.

Judith Walker, Richard Walker to Joseph Walton, one lot, $119,500.

P&C Ventures to P&C Ventures, $0.

Patricia Bingamon to Patrick Bingamon, $0.

Michelle Mosby, Robert Mosby Jr to Marcy Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, one lot, $282,500.

Richard Baker, Wendy Baker to Pauline Nhu Ton, one lot, $216,000.

Charles Barhorst, Sharon Barhorst to CB&SB Properties, one lot, $0.

Amy Jacomet, Jason Jacomet to Brandi Adams, Timothy Adams, one lot, $64,900.

Derrick Kerr, Yolanda Kerr to Derrick Kerr, $0.

Barbara Wilson, John Wilson to Troy Land Development Inc., two part lots, $143,000.

Keith Voorhees to Jerrod Miller, Krista Miller, one lot, $113,000.

Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Mortgage Loan Trust, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Gough Brothers LLC, one lot, $30,100.

Charles Barth III, Kathleen Barth to Charles Barth III, Kathleen Barth, one lot, $0.

Cheryl Kenworthy, Douglas Rodgers to Carrie Cheadle, two lots, $485,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Kacy Overman to Evan Trick, one lot, $315,500.

Judy Bailey, Troy Bailey, Ashley Nadolny, Lane Nadolny, Ashley Oakes to Dylan Oakes, one lot, $83,600.

PIQUA

Carolyn Morgan, Ronnie Morgan to Brad Schock, Debra Schock, one lot, $529,900.

Walter Gibbs to Eric Yamaguchi, a part lot, $10,000.

Beth McGail, James McGail to City of Piqua, a part lot, $0.

Lisa Berryhill, Roderic Berryhill to Lisa Berryhill, Roderic Berryhill, one lot, $0.

Daniel Jarvis, Jody Jarvis, Kyle Steele, Melinda Steele, Donald Wagstaff, Sandra Wagstaff to Susan Jess, one lot, $139,900.

Douglas Covault, trustee, Covault Family Preservation Trust to Juania Chism, Mack Chism, one lot, $150,000.

Steven Rowe to Dennis Browning, Kelly Browning, one lot, $80,000.

Dustin Brown, trustee, Brown Irrevocable Legacy Trust to Joseph Antku, Karen Winn, one lot, $172,600.

Estate of Ruth Walter, Anthony Walter, co-executor, Gerald Walter, co-executor, Estate of Ruth Walter to Ronnie Miller, a part lot, $84,900.

Andrea Smith, Denver Smith to Bruce Young, Tracey Young, a part lot, $97,000.

Joshua Williams to Ian Fries, one lot, one part lot, $91,000.

Adam Grissom, Kimberly Grissom, Anna Lavey, Patrick Lavey to Brittany Pritchard, Randolph Pritchard II, one lot, $139,500.

TIPP CITY

Teresa Rigsbee to Shannon Faller, Cassandra Rigsbee, Teresa Rigsbee,one lot, $0.

Mary Grimberg, Robert Grimberg to Loraine Smith, one lot, $254,900.

Robert Pyles to Marion Compliment, Paul Compliment, one lot, $245,000.

NVR Inc. to Brandy Gilleland, Eric Gilleland, one lot, $342,800.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

John Crosson, co-trustee, Lieselotte Crosson, co-trustee, Crosson Family Revocable Living Trust to Lieselotte Crosson, two lots, $0.

Carol Aurillia, Michael Aurillia, Mary Crane, James Larson, Nancy Larson, Angela Willke, Edward Willke to EDCA Holdings LLC, one lot, $160,000.

Ashley Dunlavy to Ben Mosier, a part lot, $125,000.

Mariah Crosby, Mariah Price, Braden Price to Justin Mittelstadt, two part lots, $126,000.

Irina Von Krosigk to Michael Von Krosigk, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Sandra Miller to Jessica Nicholson, William Nicholson, one lot, one part lot, $135,000.

Judith Favorite, William Favorite to Beverlie Hart, Michael Hart, two part lots, $252,000.

CASSTOWN

Neil Harvey to William Maher, a part lot, $42,000.

COVINGTON

Beverlie Hart, Michael Hart to Danielle Etter, Kyle Etter, one lot, $147,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Brian Rapp, Danita Rapp to Caily Jones, Kody Jones, one lot, $128,0000.

LAURA

Minster Bank, trustee, Thomas Wagner Declaration of Trust to Minster Bank, trustee, Linda Wagner Residence Trust, $0.

WEST MILTON

Matthew Paddock, Mindy Paddock to Jonathon King, one lot, $125,000.

Bonnie Noble Walls, David Walls to Estate June Jett Noble, Estate of Lillian Noble, $0.

Lillie Ann Noble Spitler, David Spitler to Estate of June Jett Noble, Estate of Lillian Noble, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC, NVR Inc., two lots, $52,000.

NVR Inc. to Asim Shakirjan, two lots, $280,700.

NVR Inc. to Kemal Ibragimov, Nafisa Ibragmova, two lots, $261,300.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $53,900.

David Maranto, Katherine Maranto to Christopher Jefferson, two lots, $205,000.

Alicia Costello, Sean Costello to Joshua Wood, two lots, $225,000.

Neil Mahoney, Rachel Mahoney to Yagnaram, two lots, $301,000.

Brad Rowley, Jessica Rowley to Mark Cargill, Bridget Fricke, two lots, $285,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Andrea Leckrone, David Leckrone to Brian Miller, Amber Young, one lot, $267,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Debra Decker, Brad Schock, Debra Schock to Jerry Bonner, Peri Bonner, one lot, $494,900.

Brad Schock, Debra Schock to Bonner Construction Inc., $45,000.

Gregory Terry, Lisa Terry to Michael Holbert, Shaunna Holbert, $230,000.

Joyce Ward to Michael Humphries, Stacy Humphries, $159,900.

Annette Brown, Richard Brown to Annette Brown, Richard Brown, $0.

Helen Transgenstein, Richard Transgenstein to Jeremy McLaughlin, 1.876 acres, $118,000.

BROWN TWP.

Donald Thobe to Erica Ferguson, Joshua Ferguson, one lot, $175,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Linda Williamson to Joseph Luther, Joyce Luther, one lot, $222,000.

Don Delcamp, Jane Delcamp to 3 Gen D LLC, $569,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Kelly Davis, Margaret Davis, Mark Davis, Parker Davis to Parker Davis, two lots, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Dollie Quinn, Roy Quinn to Aaron Quinn, 1.781 acres, $0.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Matthew Catron, Cheyenne Lackner, 6.9357 acres, $285,000.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Estate of Shelton Netzley, Sandra Luke, executor, Shelton Netzley to Donald Gladish Jr., $179,900.

NEWTON TWP.

David Welbaum, Erin Welbaum to Matthew Ross, 0.838 acres, $157,500.

Lisa Deaton, Paul Deaton to Harlow Builders Inc., .779 acre, $109,900.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

John Mackellar, Vicky Mackellar to Brenda Cartwright, William Cartwright, one lot, $53,500.

Leanne Smith, Patrick Smith to James Rohr Jr., Linda Rohr, one lot, $320,000.

UNION TWP.

Randall Bishop, Sharon Bishop to Jesse Taylor, 1.145 acres, $200,000.

Adam Randolph, Brandy Randolph to Thomas Hartley, 1.0 acre, $149,900.

Minster Bank, trustee, Thomas Wagner Declaration of Trust, Thomas Wagner, to Vicki Wagner, 1.526 acres, 0.149 acres, $0.

Minster Bank, trustee, Thomas Wagner Declaration of Trust to Klepinger, $0.