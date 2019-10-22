Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Ryan Knorpp to Heather Knorpp, $0.
MJ Properties Troy to Tolson Investments, one lot, $2,450,000.
Judith Walker, Richard Walker to Joseph Walton, one lot, $119,500.
P&C Ventures to P&C Ventures, $0.
Patricia Bingamon to Patrick Bingamon, $0.
Michelle Mosby, Robert Mosby Jr to Marcy Fitzpatrick, Michael Fitzpatrick, one lot, $282,500.
Richard Baker, Wendy Baker to Pauline Nhu Ton, one lot, $216,000.
Charles Barhorst, Sharon Barhorst to CB&SB Properties, one lot, $0.
Amy Jacomet, Jason Jacomet to Brandi Adams, Timothy Adams, one lot, $64,900.
Derrick Kerr, Yolanda Kerr to Derrick Kerr, $0.
Barbara Wilson, John Wilson to Troy Land Development Inc., two part lots, $143,000.
Keith Voorhees to Jerrod Miller, Krista Miller, one lot, $113,000.
Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Mortgage Loan Trust, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Gough Brothers LLC, one lot, $30,100.
Charles Barth III, Kathleen Barth to Charles Barth III, Kathleen Barth, one lot, $0.
Cheryl Kenworthy, Douglas Rodgers to Carrie Cheadle, two lots, $485,000.
Up North Construction Ltd. to Kacy Overman to Evan Trick, one lot, $315,500.
Judy Bailey, Troy Bailey, Ashley Nadolny, Lane Nadolny, Ashley Oakes to Dylan Oakes, one lot, $83,600.
PIQUA
Carolyn Morgan, Ronnie Morgan to Brad Schock, Debra Schock, one lot, $529,900.
Walter Gibbs to Eric Yamaguchi, a part lot, $10,000.
Beth McGail, James McGail to City of Piqua, a part lot, $0.
Lisa Berryhill, Roderic Berryhill to Lisa Berryhill, Roderic Berryhill, one lot, $0.
Daniel Jarvis, Jody Jarvis, Kyle Steele, Melinda Steele, Donald Wagstaff, Sandra Wagstaff to Susan Jess, one lot, $139,900.
Douglas Covault, trustee, Covault Family Preservation Trust to Juania Chism, Mack Chism, one lot, $150,000.
Steven Rowe to Dennis Browning, Kelly Browning, one lot, $80,000.
Dustin Brown, trustee, Brown Irrevocable Legacy Trust to Joseph Antku, Karen Winn, one lot, $172,600.
Estate of Ruth Walter, Anthony Walter, co-executor, Gerald Walter, co-executor, Estate of Ruth Walter to Ronnie Miller, a part lot, $84,900.
Andrea Smith, Denver Smith to Bruce Young, Tracey Young, a part lot, $97,000.
Joshua Williams to Ian Fries, one lot, one part lot, $91,000.
Adam Grissom, Kimberly Grissom, Anna Lavey, Patrick Lavey to Brittany Pritchard, Randolph Pritchard II, one lot, $139,500.
TIPP CITY
Teresa Rigsbee to Shannon Faller, Cassandra Rigsbee, Teresa Rigsbee,one lot, $0.
Mary Grimberg, Robert Grimberg to Loraine Smith, one lot, $254,900.
Robert Pyles to Marion Compliment, Paul Compliment, one lot, $245,000.
NVR Inc. to Brandy Gilleland, Eric Gilleland, one lot, $342,800.
Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
John Crosson, co-trustee, Lieselotte Crosson, co-trustee, Crosson Family Revocable Living Trust to Lieselotte Crosson, two lots, $0.
Carol Aurillia, Michael Aurillia, Mary Crane, James Larson, Nancy Larson, Angela Willke, Edward Willke to EDCA Holdings LLC, one lot, $160,000.
Ashley Dunlavy to Ben Mosier, a part lot, $125,000.
Mariah Crosby, Mariah Price, Braden Price to Justin Mittelstadt, two part lots, $126,000.
Irina Von Krosigk to Michael Von Krosigk, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Sandra Miller to Jessica Nicholson, William Nicholson, one lot, one part lot, $135,000.
Judith Favorite, William Favorite to Beverlie Hart, Michael Hart, two part lots, $252,000.
CASSTOWN
Neil Harvey to William Maher, a part lot, $42,000.
COVINGTON
Beverlie Hart, Michael Hart to Danielle Etter, Kyle Etter, one lot, $147,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Brian Rapp, Danita Rapp to Caily Jones, Kody Jones, one lot, $128,0000.
LAURA
Minster Bank, trustee, Thomas Wagner Declaration of Trust to Minster Bank, trustee, Linda Wagner Residence Trust, $0.
WEST MILTON
Matthew Paddock, Mindy Paddock to Jonathon King, one lot, $125,000.
Bonnie Noble Walls, David Walls to Estate June Jett Noble, Estate of Lillian Noble, $0.
Lillie Ann Noble Spitler, David Spitler to Estate of June Jett Noble, Estate of Lillian Noble, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC, NVR Inc., two lots, $52,000.
NVR Inc. to Asim Shakirjan, two lots, $280,700.
NVR Inc. to Kemal Ibragimov, Nafisa Ibragmova, two lots, $261,300.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $53,900.
David Maranto, Katherine Maranto to Christopher Jefferson, two lots, $205,000.
Alicia Costello, Sean Costello to Joshua Wood, two lots, $225,000.
Neil Mahoney, Rachel Mahoney to Yagnaram, two lots, $301,000.
Brad Rowley, Jessica Rowley to Mark Cargill, Bridget Fricke, two lots, $285,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Andrea Leckrone, David Leckrone to Brian Miller, Amber Young, one lot, $267,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Debra Decker, Brad Schock, Debra Schock to Jerry Bonner, Peri Bonner, one lot, $494,900.
Brad Schock, Debra Schock to Bonner Construction Inc., $45,000.
Gregory Terry, Lisa Terry to Michael Holbert, Shaunna Holbert, $230,000.
Joyce Ward to Michael Humphries, Stacy Humphries, $159,900.
Annette Brown, Richard Brown to Annette Brown, Richard Brown, $0.
Helen Transgenstein, Richard Transgenstein to Jeremy McLaughlin, 1.876 acres, $118,000.
BROWN TWP.
Donald Thobe to Erica Ferguson, Joshua Ferguson, one lot, $175,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Linda Williamson to Joseph Luther, Joyce Luther, one lot, $222,000.
Don Delcamp, Jane Delcamp to 3 Gen D LLC, $569,000.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Kelly Davis, Margaret Davis, Mark Davis, Parker Davis to Parker Davis, two lots, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Dollie Quinn, Roy Quinn to Aaron Quinn, 1.781 acres, $0.
Up North Construction Ltd. to Matthew Catron, Cheyenne Lackner, 6.9357 acres, $285,000.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Estate of Shelton Netzley, Sandra Luke, executor, Shelton Netzley to Donald Gladish Jr., $179,900.
NEWTON TWP.
David Welbaum, Erin Welbaum to Matthew Ross, 0.838 acres, $157,500.
Lisa Deaton, Paul Deaton to Harlow Builders Inc., .779 acre, $109,900.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
John Mackellar, Vicky Mackellar to Brenda Cartwright, William Cartwright, one lot, $53,500.
Leanne Smith, Patrick Smith to James Rohr Jr., Linda Rohr, one lot, $320,000.
UNION TWP.
Randall Bishop, Sharon Bishop to Jesse Taylor, 1.145 acres, $200,000.
Adam Randolph, Brandy Randolph to Thomas Hartley, 1.0 acre, $149,900.
Minster Bank, trustee, Thomas Wagner Declaration of Trust, Thomas Wagner, to Vicki Wagner, 1.526 acres, 0.149 acres, $0.
Minster Bank, trustee, Thomas Wagner Declaration of Trust to Klepinger, $0.