Community Calendar

Today

• STORYTIME: Retired teacher Laurie Deubner will be holding Story Time at the J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington. She is assisted by Sherry Angle. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is normally a theme and activities planned for a month’s period-of- time. For more information, call 473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m. A Wapak trip also is scheduled.

• EUCHRE: Blood pressure and and blood glucose screenings will be from 9-10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin 10 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• TRICK-OR-TREAT: Community members are invited to attend a free family-friendly trick-or-treat event at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus from 5-6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will begin at the North Hall and make their way around campus to visit up to 12 interactive themed stops while collecting candy from Edison State student-athletes along the way. One of the stops will feature a live Eastern Screech Owl presented by Brukner Nature Center. The Dayton Dragons mascots Heater and Gem will be greeting trick-or-treaters at another stop. Participants will also have the opportunity to have their faces painted by the Skull Dollz and decorate a pumpkin free of charge. Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. The event is held mainly indoors and is handicapped accessible.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Tuesday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. The JR Clarke Library will present local author, Rita Arnold, and her “Haunting” presentation of stories from the books she has written about Darke County at 6:30 p.m. Her book collection, “Ghosts of Darke County,” contains five volumes. Light refreshments will be served. Contact the library at 473-2226 to sign-up for the event. The stories are age-appropriate for middle school through adult.

• DETTMER REUNION: The 33rd annual reunion of employees and co-workers of the former Dettmer Hospital will be at 6 p.m. in the Koester Pavilion Dining Room. Donation for the dinner is $10 payable at the door. The evening will include evening of food, reminiscing, renewing friendship and acquaintance with your former co-workers. Bring your photos, memorabilia, memories and stories to share. Make a receptionist at 440-5100 or email cindy.bowman@koesterpavilion.com.

Wednesday

• HALLOWEEN PARADE: The 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween parade will be at 7 p.m. with costume judging taking place as participants pass the judge’s table. Registration for judging will be from 6-6:45 p.m. The parade will make its way down High Street towards North Wayne Street then looping around to Market Street making a left turn onto North Main Street to end back at the plaza parking lot for the awards ceremony. Costumes will be judged for children 14 years old and under.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for wacky fun with crafts and activities after school. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required. An additional session is Nov. 6. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, for YOGA every Wednesday through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Instructor is Lois Bunger. For more information, call 473-2226.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will offer Keep Moving exercise class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks and will help improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at J.R. Clarke. For more information, call 473-2226.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Lt. Col. Brian Quinn of the 445th at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TROY KIWANIS: Chris Piper, Superintendent of Troy City Schools will give an update on the new buildings planned for the schools. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Skip Bo at 9:30 a.m.; line dancing at 10 a.m; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• TIPP WITH A TWIST: The Golden Leaf Tea and Herb Company, a family owned and operated business located in downtown Tipp City, will discuss four different types of teas at the Tipp City Library from 6:30–7:30 p.m. and is co-hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org or tippcitylibrary.org to register.

• CHILI DOGS: The Troy Fish and Game will offer chili dogs at 6 p.m.

• PASTA DINNER: The Miami County Democratic Party will offer a pasta dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. at UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market St., Troy. Meals will include ziti with marina sauce made with homegrown tomatoes, meatballs on the side, salad, bread and butter, dessert and water or soft drink. Meals will be $10 per plate for adults and $5 for children 7 and younger. Additional soft drinks and beer also will be available for an additional charge. Cash or checks may be made payable to the Miami County Democratic Party.

• HALLOWEEN EVENT: The Miami County YMCA will be having a Halloween family night from 6-8 p.m. at the Youth Center. The evening will include games, pumpkin decorating, candy and treats. The events is free to all community members.

• EGG SALAD: An egg salad sandwich with chips and a pickle for $4 will be offered beginning at 4 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer its Caregiver Connection program from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Room Worship Center, 648 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host the Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CREATE AND ANIMATE: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required. An additional sessions is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 1:30 and 4 p.m.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 3 p.m. for an inclusive and interactive storytime to be enjoyed by all children but especially those that may get the “wiggles” or have trouble focusing through a traditional storytime. This program is appropriate for children ages 3-6 and may include stories, songs, finger plays, and movement. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HALLOWEEN PARTY: Children ages pre-school through sixth grade will host a Halloween costume party from 6:30-8 p.m. at Milton-Union Public Library. Participate in an interactive Halloween story, play Halloween bingo for prizes, make a take-home craft, and learn about Halloween safety. Take pictures in the photo area and enjoy light refreshments. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• WEIRD SCARY: Weird, Scary + Eerie Necropolis will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join John as he shares a presentation on creepy cities of the dead. Pre-register at 773-6753

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors will have a board meeting at 10 a.m. and a carry-in with the Miami County prosecutor to speak.

• LECTURE SERIES: WACO will welcome Barney M. Landry, Jr. as a guest speaker to the WACO Aviation Lecture Series. Landry’s remarks will focus on his experiences as a USAF pilot who flew to collect radioactive cloud samples, following the A-Bomb or H-Bomb test explosions in 1956 at the Eniwetok and Bikini Islands in the Pacific Ocean. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public; donations to WACO Air Museum are gladly accepted. Lectures are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $5. Stay and test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

• GENEALOGY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Local History Library staff at 6:30 p.m. in celebrating Family History Month. Come hear the last of three knowledgeable speakers and learn about the local resources available at the libraries to research your own genealogy. Learn about the German language, history, and genealogy through the first-hand account from Monika Wanamaker whose family immigrated to Ohio from Bavaria Germany in 1956. The event will be held at the Local History Library, 100 W. Main St., Troy. No registration required. Appropriate for teens and adults. Refreshments provided.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 and $9, respectively, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be offered for $12.

• MONDAY MATINEE: The Milton-Union Public Library will be showing a PG-rated movie at 2 p.m. Enjoy with popcorn and drinks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibray.org for more information.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have hula hoop fitness at 1 p.m.

• SPOOKTACULAR: Tipp Monroe Community Services is hosting a Spooktacular Kid’s Night Out on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Broadway MPR. Ages 6-8 are welcome to attend this night of monster blood slime, spooky mansions, and haunted house train ride! This program is a fun, hands-on enrichment program that provides cross-curricular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) experiences to children ages 6-14. The Night Out will be led by Leslie Mosely of Challenge Island. The cost of the program is $23 for residents and $25 for non-residents. Register and pay on line at tmcomservices.org.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will offer bingo at 10 a.m., followed by a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m. Birthday celebrations will follow.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish and Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Stuffed pork chops is on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• HALLOWEEN PARTY: A high school Halloween dance will be held from 8-11 p.m. at the Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy. The event will include candy and a costume contest for $5 per person.

• HALLOWEEN DANCE: The Troy Rec will offer a sixth through eighth grade dance from 7-10 p.m. A costume contest will be held. Admission is $5.

Oct. 26

• FAMILY FESTIVAL: The Boo Bash family fun event, Storybook Edition, will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. A free family event that includes story times, crafts, refreshments and games. Children, and children at heart, are encouraged to dress as their favorite storybook character. Learn more at TroyHayner.org/happenings.

• TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Fields of Grace Worship Center will host its eighth annual trunk-or-treat from 1- 3 p.m. at the Covington Community Park. Participansts can wear a costume and stroll among the decorated vehicles and trucks, collecting candy and goodies, ride the train, enjoy face painting, and pick up a free hot dog. There will be a trunk decorating contest for those who wish to participate. There will be no parking at the park. For more information, contact the church at 573-4282, visit them on Facebook or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m. A Halloween dance and costume contest for adults will be offered from 8 p.m. to midnight with Excalibur Sound.

• FAMILY EVENT: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free family event, “The Boo Bash: Story Edition,” from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• SWISS STEAK: The Troy Fish and Game will offer Swiss steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

• TREAT AND EAT: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walmut St., Troy, will have a Trick-or-Treat and Eat from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free lunch will be served, however donations will be accepted. Candy also will be passed out to participants.

• PASTA DINNER: Cove Spring Church will host its annual pasta dinner from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road, east of Troy. Goodwill donations are accepted for the meal, which includes pasta, breadsticks, salad, dessert and drink. Meal delivery will be available for farmers who are harvesting in the Miami East School District; delivery orders can be placed the day before by calling (937) 371-1126. Proceeds will benefit Miami East Young Life and other local missions.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order off the menu from 6-8 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Halloween music bingo begins at 7 p.m. Dress to the music theme, your favorite artist, or song.

Saturday-Sunday

• HAUNTED WOODS: Come enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center. Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights). Activities also include free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike. This program is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Kids ages 2 and under are free. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the event, handed out in the order that you arrive at the gate at the entrance, so if you want to join your friends, ride together. Gate opens at 6 p.m. with trail times running 6:30-8 p.m. with a group of 20 people led by a trail guide every 5 minutes through the woods. Estimated time on the trails is 45 minutes. The event will be held indoors if weather isn’t favorable for being outside in the woods. Parking is limited.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish and Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Breakfast includes eggs cooked your way, bacon, sausage, pancakes, waffles, french toast, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, fruit and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. $7 adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

• TRUNK OR TREAT: Piqua Baptist Church will offer a Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 pm. The event will include games, food and treats.

Monday

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold “Lego Landing Group” for kids. Do you wish your child was more creative or perhaps you want your child to be more of a problem solver, then this is the place? Mrs. Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. This will be held at 3:15 p.m., except for Monday holidays. For more information, call 473-2226.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group from 9-10:30 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m. Bridge will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• BURGERS: Burgers and fries will be available at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Stay with Me” by Ayobami Adebayo. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112 to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; members read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

